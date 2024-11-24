Technical Sales Support, Hydrodynamics
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a driven engineer to work in a combined role within Kongsberg Maritime's hydrodynamic technical sales support and design. As a valued team member is moving internally, we are open to hiring either an experienced engineer or recent Master's graduate. If you're new to hydrodynamics - don't worry! We will provide you with the relevant training needed to succeed in this role.
As Technical Sales Support, you will be part of our Global Customer Support division, working with upgrades of existing customer products. You will have a close and effective collaboration with aftermarket sales function and the team of experts in our Hydrodynamic Research Center to create the best upgrading proposals and designs. You communicate this solution to the customer and motivate how we can translate their needs into the most efficient product upgrade, for example to reduce their fuel consumption. In this role, you will work with all products in our range, consisting of propeller, waterjet, POD and rudder, and customize the solution based on the specific vessel's needs.
You are the one who is driving and creating the hydrodynamic design in our in-house developed software PropCalc, which is our tool used for sales, design and engineering of ship propulsion equipment. Through simulation and testing in our own laboratory, we have a unique opportunity to deliver high-end products with the right effect, power and quality. In this role, you will develop a deep understanding how our propulsion systems integrate and works in different vessels and applications. Through this experience and expertise, you will contribute to product development, research and business intelligence to understand our customers' future needs.
What we can offer
We offer an inspiring and safe work environment in a position with a wide range of challenging work tasks with the opportunities to make a real difference and develop on a personal level. We work with unique products at a world leading supplier of maritime solutions in an international environment where some travelling can be part of your work based on interest and project. We can offer flexible working hours and the option to work partly remote based on your work tasks.
Qualifications and experience
At KONGSBERG, we believe that diversity fuels innovation. We encourage you to apply, even if you do not meet every requirement. Research shows that women and minority groups are less likely to apply to jobs unless they meet every single qualification. Your unique perspective is valuable to us. Your skills, attitude and perspective could be exactly what we are looking for!
You have a Master's degree in mathematics, mechanical engineering, engineering physics, Naval Architecture or equivalent. Knowledge in fluid mechanics, CAD and numerical simulation (CFD) is seen as positive, but not a requirement. An interest in sales processes and a commercial mindset contributes to learn and understand how to work with quotations and costing. In our global organization high level of English, both written and spoken, is important. Communication skills in other languages is considered an advantage.
We appreciate your ability to act on own initiative and analyze complex issues and problems to come up with rational judgments. In this position collaboration is key to succeed, therefore we value your personal characteristics highly and your ability to co-operate well with others, communicate clearly, share knowledge, and support your colleagues in the pursuit of team goals.
Location: Kristinehamn, Sweden
Last day to apply 2024-12-15
Our ambition is to fill the position as soon as possible, selection and interviews may therefore begin during the application period. For this position we work with personality and ability tests, which may be sent to you if you proceed in the process.
Since we are a company working with customers in the Naval segment, questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
Point of contact
Thomas Gunnarsson, Manager Technical Sales Supportthomas.gunnarsson@km.kongsberg.com
+46 72 182 94 57
Georgina Fielding, HR Specialistgeorgina.fielding@km.kongsberg.com
+46 76 894 55 92
Does this role sound interesting but find yourself not meeting every requirement? Do not worry! If you are equally passionate about our purpose, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this role!
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 330 engaged people working with sales, research, development, design, service and assembly of market leading solutions for different types of vessels. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers.
Our Global Customer Support division is responsible for Kongsberg Maritimes services, upgrades and support in the aftermarket. Our 3000 employees are present in 35 different countries around the world. During the operational lifetime of more than 30.000 installations, we ensure cost-efficient delivery of services, upgrades and spare parts in order to secure availability and predictability to our customers.
KONGSBERG is a leading global technology group. Throughout our proud two hundred year history, we have continuously advanced, applying innovative solutions to the needs of our customers, partners and society at large. We believe diversity is our strength. By fostering an inclusive and diverse culture we nurture and ensure space for different perspectives and ideas. We are determined in our work to mature and improve our ability to utilize our diversity and culture of differences to create positive business results.
