Technical Sales Support, Hydrodynamics
2025-02-11
Are you a driven engineer looking for an exciting role that combines technical sales support and propeller blade design? Due to an internal move, our Kongsberg Maritime's (KM) experienced Technical Sales Support team are looking for a new colleague. Whether you're an experienced engineer or a recent graduate, if you are technically savvy, curious and motivated to work within the field of Hydrodynamics with a world leader of maritime solutions, this may be the opportunity for you!
Your Role
As a Technical Sales Support Engineer, you'll be involved from the initial project calculations and proposal through to the final design, and provide support when issues arise for sailing vessels. While most of your work will be done from the office, you'll occasionally join our sales team on customer visits, participate in pre-studies, or take part in sea trials.
The Technical Sales Support team of engineers work within KM's Global Customer Support division. In this position, you will work with upgrades of existing customer products having a close and effective collaboration with both aftermarket sales function and the team of experts in our Hydrodynamic Research Centre based in Kristinehamn, to create the best upgrading proposals and propeller designs. You'll communicate these solutions to customers, showing how we can meet their needs with efficient product upgrades.
You'll create propeller blade designs using our in-house software, PropCalc. Through simulation and testing in our lab, you'll help deliver high-end products to our customers. You'll gain a deep understanding of how propulsion systems work in different vessels and applications, contributing to product development, research, and business intelligence.
What We Offer
We offer an inspiring and safe work environment and the possibility to work with sustainable and exciting solutions for the future. A position with a wide range of challenging work tasks, opportunities to make a real difference and develop on a technical and personal level. You will have the opportunity to work with unique products at a world leading supplier of maritime solutions. You will work in an international environment and in multidisciplinary team collaboration where some travelling can be part of your work depending on projects and interest. We offer flexible working hours and the option to work partly remote based on your work tasks.
Qualifications and Experience
You have at least a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Naval Architecture or equivalent. Knowledge in fluid mechanics, numerical simulation (CFD) and CAD is seen as positive, but not a requirement. If you have recently graduated and don't have experience already, with the right attitude, we're here to help you grow. We are all about hands-on challenges and support to help you become the best engineer you can be. We are open to providing any relevant training and support to help you increase your competence level especially in the area of Hydrodynamics.
Due to the nature of an international customer and supplier base, a high level of English, both written and spoken, is valuable. Communication skills in other languages are advantageous.
We appreciate your ability to act on own initiative and analyse complex issues and problems to come up with rational judgments. Collaboration is key, so we appreciate your ability to work well with others, communicate clearly, share knowledge, and support your colleagues in achieving team goals.
Kongsberg works with customers from both the commercial and naval market segments.
As our Engineers work with classified materials, security clearance and export control may be required for this position and questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
Our ambition is to fill the position as soon as possible, selection and interviews may therefore begin during the application period.
Location: Kristinehamn
Last day to apply 2025-03-16
Interested in knowing more?
Point of contact
Thomas Gunnarsson, Manager Technical Sales Support
• 46(0)72 182 94 57, thomas.gunnarsson@km.kongsberg.com
Georgina Fielding, HR Specialist
• 46(0)76 894 55 92, georgina.fielding@km.kongsberg.com
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 340 engaged people working with sales, research, development, construction, service and assembly of market leading solutions.
Our Global Customer Support division is responsible for Kongsberg Maritimes services, upgrades and support in the aftermarket. Our 3000 employees are present in 35 different countries around the world. During the operational lifetime of more than 30.000 installations, we ensure cost-efficient delivery of services, upgrades and spare parts in order to secure availability and predictability to our customers.
