Technical Sales & Product Manager - Plastics & Elastomers
2024-01-31
Nordmann is a leading multinational company in the field of chemical distribution, with a staff of over 500 employees. At Nordmann, we believe in openness, respect, human kindness and working together in a spirit of trust - and these values are embedded in our corporate culture.
Nordmann Nordic is a distributor of specialty chemicals to Nordic and Baltic manufacturers of cosmetics, laundry/cleaning products, paint, plastics, rubber, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. Net sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 313 million. The company has 21 employees, who work in bright and fine premises in Solna Strand near Stockholm.
We are currently looking for a Technical Sales & Product Manager Plastics & Elastomers.
Your tasks:
Sales and product management of raw materials within plastics & elastomers
Providing technical and commercial support to customers
New customer acquisition
Planning, monitoring and achieving sales targets
Identifying new, promising raw materials and product applications
Connecting raw material suppliers and customers from around the globe
Monitoring market developments; design and implementation of market-oriented strategies
Your profile:
Academic certification in chemical engineering and/or natural science
Extensive experience in sales of similar raw materials
Ability to negotiate and make decisions.
Ability to travel regularly within key market areas
Excellent communication, coordination and teamwork skills
Fluency in both written and spoken Swedish and English
What we offer:
An exciting position in an internationally growing business. As a family-owned company, we value team-oriented working environments and are committed to providing our staff with competitive pay and benefits while supporting their personal and professional development with role-related training opportunities. Let us offer you the chance to take the next step in your career!
