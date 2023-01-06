Technical Sales Manager
Sveprol Bio Production AB / Säljarjobb / Staffanstorp Visa alla säljarjobb i Staffanstorp
2023-01-06
, Lund
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveprol Bio Production AB i Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
Technical Sales Manager - Animal Feed
Full Time permanent position
Based in MBPs Office in Staffanstorp, Sweden / Hybrid
We are looking for a Technical Sales Manager (TSM) to perform sales work, give nutritional advice, and assist in business development in North America, Europe, China and Southeast Asia. You will be joining our growing team of feed specialists, so we are looking for someone who has a passion for collaboration, sharing ideas and working as a wider team to meet business goals.
This position is part of an international sales team based in Europe and the US, where you will be able to utilize your significant experience and knowledge in Animal Feed Nutrition, and combine your application expertise with sound commercial understanding. A background in the animal feed industry is therefore essential.
Your main tasks will be:
Assisting the sales force in nutritional issues and help improve the sales work by giving relevant arguments and written support, such as presentations and leaflets.
Support in local and international sales of raw material for animal feed
Win new customers and develop new markets
Develop a deep and competent understanding of all MBP feed products and feed product applications in various animals. Work on market evaluation and prepare business cases
Have an updated knowledge of Market and prices in the relevant product and geographical areas
Manage development projects from sample and infrastructure evaluation, to commercial scale up
Discuss unique circular products with both nutritionists and procurement
Your demonstrable Skills/Profile:
An Animal Science (or similar) background, in combination with sales and marketing experience and/or an interest in business development.
Experience in the animal feed industry
Written and verbal English language skills at business level
And it would also be helpful if you have:
Product development experience
Experience in poultry, pig or dairy production
Experience in aquaculture production
Additional language skills, particularly Swedish
Continuous improvement / Lean / Six Sigma
We offer:
An internationally experienced feed team
A base salary in the region of 45.000 SEK per month
Working for a Company dedicated to sustainability, the environment and natural resources
A friendly, professional and nurturing culture, dedicated to engagement and retention
Flexibility with hybrid working option
Training opportunities with a focus on professional development
International travel up to 12 times per year to customers, suppliers and other MBP offices
For more information about the role, MBP, and how to apply, please visit https://www.mbpsolutions.com/technical-sales-manager-animal-feed-jan-23
NO AGENCIES PLEASE Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveprol Bio Production AB
(org.nr 556215-0762)
Knästorps Kvarnväg 220 (visa karta
)
245 93 STAFFANSTORP Arbetsplats
Säljkontor Jobbnummer
7319222