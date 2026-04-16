Technical Project Manager, SW Integration
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-16
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will take a central role in an automotive R&D environment where software capabilities are continuously expanded across a complex electrical system. The assignment is focused on stepwise software integration, creating transparency in functional growth across baselines, and aligning engineering teams around test and integration in a CI/CD way of working.
You will work closely with multiple development areas to turn technical dependencies into a clear integration plan, supported by test analysis and ongoing evaluation of how changes affect the complete electrical system. You will also help shape a shared understanding of what it means to be ready to integrate and ready to release. This is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy influencing how complex embedded systems are integrated, tested, and matured at scale.
Job DescriptionYou will guide the organization in how to develop products step by step to reach new capabilities in the software stack.
You will create and drive integration plans together with engineering teams across R&D.
You will follow functional growth in the electrical system and software baselines and make that progress transparent to stakeholders.
You will use anatomy plans and test analysis to identify critical dependencies and keep teams aligned on capability growth.
You will evaluate how integration plans impact the complete electrical system and adjust the planning to project needs.
You will drive collaboration around integration test value coverage across R&D.
You will lead discussions with internal stakeholders to establish a shared definition of ready to integrate and ready to release.
RequirementsExperience as a technical leader in complex products and organizations.
Experience working with SW integration in a complex embedded system, including test and integration strategies.
Knowledge of SIL, HIL, VIL, or similar test environments connected to full product development.
Experience working with integration-driven development and with growing functionality in a complex electrical system.
Extensive experience of SW testing in a large-scale embedded system, including CI/CD.
Basic understanding of automotive systems and protocols such as CAN, LIN, and Automotive Ethernet.
Degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or similar relevant education.
Fluent Swedish and English, with the ability to communicate clearly with product managers, stakeholders, and development teams.
Ability to work on site full time.
Ability to complete a basic background check before start.
Nice to haveExperience creating and driving roadmaps, vision, and the steps needed to get there.
Automotive experience.
Experience with Jira Atlassian.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7579611-1950502". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9858339