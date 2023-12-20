Technical Project and Compliance Manager
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible system is used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com
Come join us on our growth journey. We are constantly investing in both competence and technology to create an excellent customer experience. Do you want to help enable our business digitally and make sure we have a great foundation for collaboration and innovation? Do you want to work with the latest technologies? Together we will continue to give our customers world class innovations for the protection of life and assets. If you share our passion for simplicity and flexibility and thrive in a fast-changing environment where almost anything is possible, you will get fantastic opportunities to grow both professionally and personally. Our dynamic organization is based on great commitment, customer focus and a cooperative culture.
The position
The IT department at Roxtec is currently working on several high-priority and high-complexity projects that involve compliance requirements and cyber certifications, such as implementing new systems, upgrading information security functions, and running AI projects. These projects are critical for the success and growth of the organization, as they will improve the efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction in the business processes.
We are therefore looking for a Technical Project and Compliance Manager. You will work closely with the IT team, the information security team, and other stakeholders to ensure that the projects meet the quality, scope, and scheduled expectations. You will also be responsible for managing risks, issues, changes, and communications throughout the project lifecycle.
You will be part of the Global IT Team, but often work in cross-functional projects consisting of resources from both business and IT.
The Roxtec IT department covers operation, development, and support for all the 28 subsidiaries in the group, worldwide. The IT department is based at the Roxtec headquarters in Karlskrona, Sweden, where all systems, from ERP through to other special applications, are maintained and developed.
Key responsibilities:
• Define the project scope, objectives, deliverables, and milestones.
• Develop and maintain a project plan, schedule, budget, and resources.
• Coordinate and communicate with all stakeholders around the project.
• Monitor and control the project progress, quality, and risks.
• Implement and enforce compliance standards and cyber certifications.
• Resolve any issues or conflicts that arise during the project.
• Report and escalate any problems or changes to the IT management or other relevant parties.
• Evaluate and document the project outcomes and lessons learned.
• Close the project and hand over the deliverables and documentation to the IT team.
You will also:
• Help the team deliver any tasks that are needed.
• Help creating and evaluating requirements, internally but also towards external partners.
• Ensure continuous improvements within the area.
Good to have:
• Bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering, or related field.
• Years of experience in managing IT projects.
• Experience in project management methodologies, tools, and best practices, such as Agile, Scrum and Waterfall.
• Knowledge of IT compliance standards, regulations, and frameworks, such as GDPR and ISO.
• Excellent communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Ability to handle multiple tasks and prioritize effectively.
• Ability to adapt to changing requirements and environments.
• Certification in project management, such as PMP and PRINCE2, is a plus.
• Attention to detail and quality.
You take responsibility for your own work, you are curious, social, and have a driving force for change. You are organized and focused on customer satisfaction and delivery of high quality. You establish and maintain good relations with partners and stakeholders. You enjoy teamwork, contribute with team spirit and like taking responsibility. You are open to new ideas and experiences, seek knowledge and handle situations and problems with creativity, but you can also relate to well-known standards and methodologies.
Speed, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural also for you. Please read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were set around 30 years ago and that are still the guideline for our business. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that we all, one by one and together, contribute to the Roxtec success. You can find the Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/?changelanguage=en).
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Rikard Hasselgren, CIO, +46 733 31 32 47, or Elin Jurjaks, HR Manager Sweden, +46 733 31 31 89.
Selection and interviews are made continuously, so send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2024-01-08. Ersättning
