Technical Product Support - Partnerships
PayPal PLC, Filial Sweden / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-12
Zettle by PayPal is on a mission to help small businesses succeed in a world of giants. Tens of millions of small businesses worldwide are still being underserved by the traditional players. By giving small businesses the tools to get paid, sell smarter and grow, we're empowering them to reach their full potential.
We are looking for a Technical Partner Integration Support Specialist to help driving this mission by providing "Best in Class" service to our partners that also serve small businesses.
You will be joining our Connect Partner Area, which is responsible for driving key solutions and growth through our Partners. You will be responsible for the support of our top Zettle partners and developers through their lifetime, handling partner developer issues in an effective and proactive manner.
You will be responsible for ensuring that enquiries receive a timely, accurate, and proactive resolution, working with many teams across Zettle's Product and Commercial organisations. You will also lead the way in our thinking on how our partner developers can have the best Zettle experience, at every part of their journey with us
We're a big deal for small businesses
The successful candidate has previous experience working in a role which offered technical support to customers/ businesses, and always has business outcome in mind.
We're looking for candidates with a real 'can do' attitude and a desire to constantly learn and develop their skills. This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to be part of a successful business area and see the business continue to grow.
What you will be doing
You will be responsible for helping our selected partner prospects get started building applications using Settle's SDK and APIs. This responsibility entails close collaboration with the partner sales team and external developers, to make sure that the Zettle API and SDK products are well understood before integration. You will be responsible for handling external developers' questions regarding Zettle APIs and SDKs in a timely, effective, and proactive manner.
This entails troubleshooting and providing technical suggestions to external developers over email, Slack and JIRA Service Desk. You will be part of identifying the top problems and pain-points when developers integrate with Zettle API and SDK, and proactively communicating to our API and SDK teams about these insights, in a very constructive way. You will work with your fellow Technical Partner Product Support colleague to define and improve support processes, establish and update knowledge base, FAQ, product support handbook, etc.
Who you are
You are professional, organised, ambitious and motivated to succeed in a fast-paced environment. You have a passion for great customer experience, and you should desire to go above and beyond in your work. You are proactive and dare to challenge the status quo to drive the best user experience for our users. You also have:
Exceptional experience working with developers and sales, familiar with technical product support in a pre-sales context.
Good understanding on software development, especially on APIs and SDKs.
Excellent written and verbal skills in English.
A knack for critical thinking, constructive communication style, and are outcome driven.
It is a bonus if you have prior experience working with payment products, and / or have certain coding capability.
The skills that set you apart
Strong collaboration and stakeholder management.
Attention to details.
Proactivity and willingness to take ownership of issues to provide the best user experience for our users.
Critical thinking skills, with the ability to see and solve problems holistically.
The ability to think long term, and a few steps ahead.
