Financial Analyst to global company
A Hub AB / Controllerjobb / Ludvika Visa alla controllerjobb i Ludvika
2024-04-30
With the purpose to advancing a sustainable energy future for all our client bring power to homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Now they are looking for you, who wants to join their team and collaborate with exceptional individuals and make a real impact on our communities and society.
Our clientOur client, who is a global and world leading actor within their domain, strongly believe in the long-term sustainability of HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology. This technology facilitates energy transfer with direct current at high voltages, making it suitable for transmitting energy over long distances and connecting electricity networks with minimal losses. In addition to energy transfer, HVDC technology addresses electricity quality issues and contributes to the stabilization of connected power grids. For offshore wind power or long-distance underwater transmissions, direct current is the most realistic energy transmission alternative.
Our client is growing and is now looking for a Financial Analyst to join their team in the test department. Together with about 40 colleagues in different roles in the department, you will have a crucial role when it comes to planning and following up the finances. We are looking for you who want to contribute with your thoughts and ideas to develop the business!
About the RoleTo be successful in the role, we see that you are passionate about working strategically. We are looking for a self-motivated and analytical person. You should also be detail-oriented, structured and enjoy taking responsibility, with the ability to see the big picture and causes. Your communication skills will be important in order to clearly explain how you arrived at different conclusions in your analyses. A great interest in the future development of the business is a must for success in the role of Financial Analyst.
Your tasks will include producing financial information and analysis to monitor and steer the business in the right direction. You will be involved in the work with the organization's long-term development and assess the financial consequences of various plans.
Key responsibilities
Making forecasts including financial planning and analysis
Planning for investments and following up the budget in the projects
Clarify finances including causes and consequences
Procurement activities
Produce and present analysis and documentation
Requirements for the job
Education in finance and previous experience in a similar role
Good experience with SAP Finance
Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Additional languages, such as Swedish, are advantageous
If you find the advertisement interesting but don't entirely meet requirements, don't hesitate to submit your application anyway! We value all applicants and will gladly review your application regardless of your experience and qualifications.
Other information
Location: Ludvika,weekdays with working hours during daytimeAvailability: Start date as soon as possible
Employment type: You will work as a consultant for 12 months before you have the opportunity to transition to employment with our client
