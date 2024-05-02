Technical Product Manager
Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-05-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Kävlinge
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a natural problem-solver with a passion for technological innovation within the field of mechatronics? Do you possess a deep understanding of product development processes? Are you nimble in the face of change, able to communicate effectively, and manage your time wisely? Tendo AB invites you to become our next Technical Product Manager!
At Tendo..
• we're dedicated to revolutionizing the industry with groundbreaking products like Tendo OneGrip, designed to empower individuals facing challenges in everyday activities, such as those with spinal cord injuries.
Tendo is an award-winning MedTech company founded by Sofie Woge in 2016. The company's first product, OneGrip, is a soft, minimalistic hand exoskeleton; a wearable assistive technology that assists the user to grip and release objects. By using smart sensors, OneGrip is controlled intuitively by the body's own movements and can assist a movement to which the body itself cannot respond to. OneGrip was released on the Swedish market in 2023, since then we have welcomed patent approvals in large parts of Europe, as well as Japan and the USA. To support our efforts going forward, we are now hiring a Technical Product Manager.
Tendo retains the core values of a healthy startup despite having been around since 2016. To us it's important to maintain a flat hierarchy where colleagues are comfortable to share ideas and knowledge. We value a spirit of deep collaboration and do our best to support and lift each other.
Learn more about us here: https://www.tendoforpeople.se
About 5 % of the western world population suffers from a limited hand function. By combining the best from design with innovative robotic technology, Tendo can enable people to regain their independence.
As a Technical Product Manager..
• . you play a crucial role in overseeing the technical aspects of product development, ensuring compliance, driving innovation, and supporting the company's growth objectives.
Your mission is broad and includes many important tasks such as:
Taking overall technical ownership of product development, based on company objectives and strategies.
Effectively leading multidisciplinary meetings with software engineers, designers, and consultants.
Reviewing designs and ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations.
Taking responsibility for technical file documentation.
Supporting the launch of new products, including obtaining necessary certifications such as CE-marking.
Driving the supply chain and conducting technical evaluations to maintain product quality.
Serving as a technical liaison for customers, providing support and guidance as needed.
Working closely with consultants to leverage their expertise and support product development initiatives.
To thrive at Tendo, we believe that you will combine the ability to quickly gain an overview of tasks and challenges, and take appropriate action with minimal supervision. You are as comfortable in leading as well as in performing tasks autonomously.
You're the perfect fit if..
• . you have a big interest for innovation and get excited about the core elements of technology. You're flexible, proactive, and thrive in challenging projects, always putting team's growth and success first. Most importantly, you have a genuine interest in our industry and product. Your expertise in mechatronics, coupled with a background in mechanical engineering, makes you invaluable part of our team.
Additional requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics or a related field, (or equivalent work experience).
Proven experience in a similar role within the medtech industry.
Expertise in mechatronic devices and software.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
Tendo provides an exciting opportunity..
• . to be part of a close-knit team dedicated to revolutionizing assistive technology, aiming to give back freedom and autonomy to those who have lost it due to a spinal cord injury.
We pride ourselves with our friendly, open and collaborative atmosphere and we trust you to manage your time and resources effectively. If it sounds like you could make a difference in our team, we would love to hear from you!
Welcome to submit your application!
In this recruitment, we collaborate with Roi Rekrytering. For questions regarding the role and the recruitment process, please contact our Recruitment Consultant Anna Tunberg, anna.tunberg@roirekrytering.se
.
Employer: Tendo AB
Extent: Full-time
Start: According to agreement
Please note that we do not accept applications via email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556742-3248) Arbetsplats
Tendo Jobbnummer
8653995