Technical Procurement Coordinator - Volvo Cars
2023-01-29
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
We are looking for a Technical Procurement Coordinator to join our Metrology team within R&D at Volvo Cars Headquarters in Gothenburg.
At Testing Technology & Metrology we buy and own all testing equipment at Volvo Cars R&D. Our responsibility is to ensure that our global customers are equipped with the right tools and supported by our metrological expertise to help develop our future cars. We provide metrology expertise, solutions for testing, lending of instrumentation, design and service of development tools and solutions for testing departments inside and outside of Volvo Cars. In doing so, we establish and develop relationships with test engineers within almost all system areas of the vehicle as well as building an understanding of the technology within those areas. The group consists of people who works together with supporting R&D globally.
What you'll do
As Technical Procurement Coordinator, you will support procurement assignments including preparation, implementation, analysis, negotiation, supplier selection, and contract management. You will identify internal and external customers' needs of measurement tools and work closely together with both suppliers and the internal procurement department at Volvo Cars to maintain commercial relationships with suppliers and stakeholders. You will also work closely together with our engineers, supporting them in technical administrative tasks related to purchasing, documentation, register management, inventory, and depreciation. You will also handle some economic tasks such as keeping track of budget and forecasts.
In this role, you will build and maintain a wide personal network within R&D. You will support our own team and customers in a way that makes Metrology equipment usage effective and successful. You will be able to form your deliveries and to develop your own skills together with your colleagues. As part of our team, you get access to long term development opportunities in a dynamic and continuously growing field, where you have a strong direct influence on customer satisfaction.
You and your skills
We see that you have an economic-/business administrative and/or technical education as well as previous experience from a similar role. It is highly merited that you have technical experience from mechatronic equipment and knowledge of the purchasing/procurement process in a larger company. You have very good IT knowledge in general and knowledge within Power BI, SAP, or similar. Good communication skills are key; therefore, you must be fluent in English both written and spoken. Swedish is meritorious.
On a personal level, you need to have a business mindset, with high integrity and professionalism. You are performance-driven with great negotiation skills, as well as strong analytical and problem-solving skills. You enjoy working individually as well as in teams and you complete your tasks with a positive mindset.
How to learn more and apply
For questions regarding the position, please contact Hiring Manager Caroline Klang at caroline.klang @volvocars.com. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Maria Kihlgren at maria.kihlgren@volvocars.com
We want your application at the latest February 12, 2023.
