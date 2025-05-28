Technical Planner / Technical Coordinator - Datacenter
2025-05-28
ABOUT CBRE DATA CENTER SOLUTIONSCBRE Data Centre Solutions (DCS) is a part of the CBRE Group with over 130.000 employees worldwide and delivers fully integrated real estate, facilities and technology solutions for data centre owners, occupiers and investors across the globe. As a dedicated business line within CBRE, DCS is dedicated to solving complex challenges within every stage of the data centre lifecycle.
Join us now in Linköping and bring your unique talent and skills to our Team.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
Technical Planner's main tasks is to ensure the operational delivery of daily work within and outside of the Base FM Scope. The Technical Planner is also to highlight any issues within the realm of operational work to the Contract Manager. The Technical Planners are also to manage and follow up internal CBRE processes. Making sure that the delivery is in line with the statutory requirements, CBRE regulations, Client standards and CBRE's QHSE and RISE policy.
Main duties:
* Technically coordinate and supervise contractors with support from the team
* Responsible for the sites computerized maintenance management system (CMMS)
* Responsible for Quantum system, managing PPM and Si7
* Ownership of asset management and continuous work with 10 year asset plan
* Creating, maintaining and reviewing a programme of work
* Breaking large jobs down into phases of development and ensuring that activities are completed on time
* Maintaining a good structure of service protocols, inspections protocols and drawings
* Supporting in producing progress reports and forecasts
* Supporting in calculation of resources needed for an activity
* Conduct all meetings with internal, contractors, suppliers and external customers in a professional manner
* Demonstrating and sharing knowledge of installations and attend and conduct training of technical staff
* Drive and participate in decisions and performance of the work on site
* How the work needs to be planned, resources that are needed, procedures to follow
* Oversee day-to-day operation
* Identifying constraints and risks. Specific to Incidents - have a technical review about content
* Identifying technical reviews and audits as well as their timing
* Overlook on how the tickets from Support mail are handled by Operator
* Have a overall look on CERM pages and highlight any coming issues or due dates, everything that needs to be followed up
* Keep our systems functional
* Overlook Critical Spare parts - overall
* Participate in the organization of the team and development of work procedures and processes
* Determine and identify labor and skill required to perform the work or bring in if external support is needed
* Support in the creation and data collection for various reports
* Monthly reports figures needed for customer month report and contract review figures
* Responsible for follow up and reporting of the stipulated processes
* Contribute to the load management file and reporting together with team lead
* Continuously improve the delivery by receiving feedback from technicians, managers, engineers and internal and external customers
* Drive and contribute to increased efficiency internally and externally
* Follow up the set budget targets with contract support and contract manager
* Ensure that contractual commitments are met and exceeded
YOUR PROFILE
* Relevant education / qualification with focus on administration and asset management
* Proven track record in a asset management or administration role which has included responsibility for planning, service, culture, people and business growth
* Experience with technical planning responsibilities, preferably for critical environments
* Strong service orientation and ability to work in an international team
* Dealing with a range of people from junior to senior level including site employees, suppliers and customers
* Effective communication skills enabling the individual to work with clients, suppliers, and staff at all levels
* Calm manner, able to work under pressure and with changing demands and priorities
* Excellent time management and organizational skills
* Commitment to continuous improvement
* Results / task orientated, with attention to detail and accuracy
* Organized but flexible attitude with the openness to break new grounds to challenge inefficiencies
* Ability to understand complex situations
* Confident use of MS Office
* Excellent presentation skills - written, verbal and presentation
* Fluent language skills in English and Swedish
OUR BENEFITS
* Future-proof job opportunity with a true development guarantee in one of the fastest growing Data Centre markets worldwide
* TOP trainings with internationally recognized state-of-the-art certifications
* Attractive salaries based on experience and qualification with an annual salary assessment / increase and and insurance policies including health insurance and other good social benefits
* International working environment with inspiring cross-border career opportunities
* Creative working culture with challenging responsibilities and high level of autonomy
* DIVERSITY, OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY and WORK-LIFE BALANCE are practiced values!
HAVE WE PIQUED YOUR INTEREST?
Have we aroused your interest? If yes, please submit your application documents (CV, selected certificates, no cover letter necessary) incl. your availability & salary expectations via our application system. Ersättning
