Technical Lead- Datacenter
Schneider Electric Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2024-11-12
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schneider Electric Sverige AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Technical Lead, Datacenter - Secure Power Division to join us on our journey to drive our further growth within an exciting business area in the Nordics and Baltics!
The position is based in our Swedish HQ in Frösundavik, we offer you a flexible hybrid working model.
What will you do?
You will be a driving force in the team where the main responsibility of this role is to capitalize on the in-depth knowledge of customer process, applications, and decision criteria within the segment with a special competence in datacenter electrical and mechanical infrastructure design.
You will be:
Demonstrating expertise in data center electrical and mechanical infrastructure design, especially focusing on low voltage, UPS, cooling solutions, and heat absorption.
Switchgear, Transformers, MV, and Busbars are clear advantages.
Communicating internally and externally to influence customer technical decisions in favor of Schneider Electric.
Providing technical support for data center projects and ensuring successful site integration.
Collaborating with the Cloud and Service Providers segment to propose technical strategies for multi-business unit data center projects.
Serving as a Subject Matter Expert for proposal questions related to data center electrical and mechanical infrastructure design.
Supporting project managers with technical queries, installation, commissioning, and relevant documentation during project execution.
Ensuring the execution team is capable of implementing the project's electrical and mechanical infrastructure design.
Collecting lessons learned and providing feedback to the Line of Business/factory based on site information.
Monitoring the competition, coordinating with suppliers, and updating project managers on progress.
Providing technical expertise and support throughout the project lifecycle, including planning, execution, and commissioning.
Supporting construction site management and ensuring compliance with safety requirements.
What will help you succeed?
Suitable educational background such as technical degree (in example in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering)
Solid previous professional experience in projects and services in relation to Datacenter electrical and mechanical infrastructure design applications
Previous professional experience in secure power solutions, including medium and low voltage systems, protection devices, automation platforms, and power distribution automation functional descriptions are beneficial.
Language skills in English and Swedish
Understanding of how data center business works and how to influence the customer decisions.
What do we offer you?
As part of our team, you can expect:
Professional Growth: Access to continuous learning opportunities, mentorship programs, and career development resources to nurture your potential and drive your career forward.
Innovative Environment: Be part of a dynamic, forward-thinking organization that encourages creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit as we lead the way in digital transformation and sustainability.
Work-Life Balance: We value your well-being and offer flexible work arrangements, comprehensive wellness programs, and support to help you maintain a healthy work-life balance.
Global Impact: Contribute to meaningful projects that address global energy challenges and sustainability, making a positive impact on the world while advancing your career.
Inclusive Community: Join a diverse and inclusive community where your unique perspectives are celebrated, and your voice is heard, fostering an environment of collaboration and belonging.
Did we get you inspired?
Please submit your application soonest. We will fill the position as soon as the suitable candidate has been found. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schneider Electric Sverige AB
(org.nr 556259-3532), https://careers-se.icims.com/jobs/78615/technical-lead---datacenters/job?mode=view
Frösundaviks Allé 1 (visa karta
)
169 70 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9007034