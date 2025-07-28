Technical Lead
2025-07-28
To be selected for the position, the applicant must go through background clearance and a health examination including drug testing.
We are Fortum
Fortum is a Nordic energy company. Our purpose is to power a world where people, businesses and nature thrive together. We are one of the cleanest energy producers in Europe and our actions are guided by our ambitious environmental targets. We generate and deliver clean energy reliably and help industries to decarbonise their processes and grow. Our core operations in the Nordics comprise of efficient, CO2-free power generation as well as reliable supply of electricity and district heat to private and business customers. For our ~5 000 employees, we commit to be a safe, and inspiring workplace. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. fortum.com
Digital Customer Offering (DCO) is a business function within Fortum Consumer Solutions, where business and technology come together. At DCO, we create superior digital offerings and experiences for our 2,4 million consumer and enterprise customers. We innovate and find new ways to digitalize our offerings and processes. We collaborate closely with our stakeholders and external partners. Through cross-functional collaboration, agility and sustainability focus, we strive to make our customers' increasingly digital lives easier with our services. We serve clients in the Nordics as well as Poland and Spain.
Are you passionate about technology and eager to make a difference? Learn more about our exciting Digital Customer Offerings team and the impactful work we do here.
In this role, you will
* Lead the planning and development activities of a scrum team together with the Scrum Master and Product Owner
* Low-level design, architecture and follow up of technical implementations
* Lead the development team in technical and architecture discussions
* Software release management and product documentation
* Research and evaluation of tech options
* Drive the team towards a continuous delivery setup using DevOps and CI/CD mindset
* Responsibility of the team's technical delivery
* Make sure everyone has a common understanding of business requirements
* Hands-on participate in the software development and coding
* Work closely with colleagues based in the Nordics and in Poland, some travel might occur
This position can be located in either Espoo or Solna.
To excel in this role, you are expected to have
* A higher degree in Software Engineering or relevant experience from similar work
* Must have 5+ years in the following technologies:Typescript, Node.js, GraphQl, SQL, REST API 's, Postgre/Redis/MongoDB and Azure
* Good experience with in using these tools: GitHub, Docker, Apollo Studio, some CD/CD tool for example GitHub actions
* Good experience in planning integrations
* Good experience with implementing agile development processes and continuous delivery
* Some project management experience and ability to plan tech strategy implementation and drive the tech initiatives
* Experience with building and scaling microservice architectures
* Work experience with agile methodology like Scrum or similar
* Very good communication skills
* We are an international organization, and you must speak and write English fluently
We offer you
At Fortum, we believe in a better future and want to be involved in shaping it. Our workplace is a safe place, both physically and mentally. You will grow with professional colleagues, being trusted and free to challenge yourself. We offer comprehensive benefits, flexible working hours, and hybrid work model to support your productivity, development and wellbeing. We are committed to build diverse teams where everyone feels included and is treated equally.
More information about our culture and benefits can be found here.
Ready to Join Us?
Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity! Submit your application by 31.08 at the latest. If you have any questions or would like to learn more about the position, feel free to reach out via email to Mervi Kukkonen at mervi.kukkonen@fortum.com
