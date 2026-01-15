Technical Development Manager
2026-01-15
We are seeking a Technical Development Manager in Stockholm to lead innovation and quality across all garment categories. This strategic role requires expert proficiency in CLO3D, Lectra, and PLM, advanced garment construction, fit, and grading knowledge, strong leadership, and a deep understanding of quality assurance.
In this role, you will combine technical expertise with leadership and strategic thinking to ensure garment excellence and consistency. You will drive the adoption of digital tools, optimize workflows, and maintain high standards in fit, construction, and quality. Your responsibilities will span fit and construction innovation, quality assurance, workflow management, and team leadership, with a strong focus on delivering premium products and sustainable solutions.
Key responsibilities include:
Define and implement advanced fit and construction standards across all categories.
Develop and maintain a comprehensive digital block library to support consistency and efficiency.
Drive adoption and implementation of digital tools such as CLO3D, Lectra, and PLM, ensuring smooth workflows across teams.
Lead quality assurance processes from Proto to Green Seal, focusing on durability, risk mitigation, and customer satisfaction.
Oversee supplier performance and enforce minimum make standards.
Document and optimize technical development processes to secure fit accuracy and consistency.
Manage critical path, align milestones with cross-functional teams, and ensure timely delivery.
Lead, mentor, and develop the Category Technician team, fostering craftsmanship, innovation, and high performance.
We are looking for a candidate with deep expertise in technical development and quality assurance, with proven leadership experience and the ability to drive change across teams and processes.
Expert proficiency in digital tools such as CLO3D, Lectra, and PLM, with experience implementing workflows and driving adoption across teams.
Advanced knowledge of garment construction, fit, and grading across multiple product categories, ensuring premium quality and consistency.
Strong leadership experience, with a track record of building and managing high-performing technical teams focused on craftsmanship, innovation, and excellence.
Deep understanding of quality assurance, including testing protocols, risk mitigation, and supplier compliance.
8+ years of experience in garment technical development and quality assurance within premium or luxury fashion.
Proven ability to translate creative design intent into production-ready garments.
Strategic mindset with experience managing workflows, development milestones, and cross-functional alignment.
Exposure to global supplier networks and experience influencing supplier performance.
Bachelor's degree in Apparel Technology, Textile Engineering, or similar.
