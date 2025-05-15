Technical Artist
Relax Tech Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö
2025-05-15
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Relax Tech Sweden AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking to strengthen our Art & Tech team with a Technical Artist who is a highly motivated team player so that they can innovate and optimize the development of the best games in the industry. You will work at our game studio in Malmö, Sweden.
Job Summary:
As a Technical Artist at Relax Gaming, you will act as the vital link between creatives and developers. Your role will ensure that creative visions are implemented seamlessly, overcoming the constraints of Web-based games while delivering an exceptional gaming experience for players.
To excel in this role, you should have a solid grasp of character rigging, expertise in asset creation, and sprite sheet development. Proficiency in scripting tools and visual software is also essential.
Responsibilities:
Rig stylized 3D characters and props for posing and animation.
Rig stylized 2D characters and props in Spine 2D.
Develop tools and scripts for:
2D & 3D software like Maya, Photoshop, and After Effects.
Streamlining the pipeline to improve asset exchange across departments.
Perform optimization and compression to minimize sprite export sizes without compromising quality.
Assist animators with high quality particle effects creation.
Work independently to identify technical challenges and propose solutions to department leads.
Establish, maintain, and enhance production pipelines and workflows.
Document established workflows and technical details in clear, accessible formats such as documents or Wiki pages.
Qualifications:
Strong Rigging skills.
Strong technical skills in industry-standard tools for 2D and 3D, such as Maya, After Effects & Photoshop.
Experience creating tools that help Art-Animation-Dev
Experience in working with Animators
3+ years' experience in art production
Experience with JavaScript and Python languages
Great communication and teamwork skills
Fluency in English
Creative in finding solutions
Strong organizational skills
Passionate for games!
Bonus:
Experience in working with Spine (Esoteric Software)
Experience with Jira and Confluence
Previous iGaming experience
Location
This role is placed in Malmö, Sweden. The Relax game studio in Malmö is perfectly located on Lilla Torg, right in the middle of the beautiful old parts of Malmö. It's a five-minute walk from the central station and all types of shopping and restaurants can be found right on our doorstep.
About Relax Gaming
Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of creating games for the modern iGaming landscape. Always staying true to the Relax core values - Driven, Adaptable, Supportive and Respectful - the recent and rapid expansion has been conceived in order to deliver unparalleled global reach. Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 1500+ casino games and a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo, and its own rapidly expanding slot portfolio.
The high-quality aggregated content is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By Relax (commercially independent) partners. Regulated markets are also at the heart of its growth strategy, with both fully supported regulated markets as well as licences held in multiple jurisdictions.
Relax Gaming have offices in Malta, Estonia, Serbia, Finland, Sweden, and Gibraltar - and game studios in Belgrade, Malmö, and Stockholm. Learn more about us here: www.relax-gaming.com
Life at Relax
Relax is at a very exciting growth stage as a company, however, we cherish our informal and flexible core atmosphere where self-initiative, taking pride in what you do and ambition to deliver the best results are key components. For the right person, there are endless opportunities for personal and professional development.
We are starting with interviews right away, so be quick to apply! Please link to your portfolio when submitting your application.
All applications are handled with full confidentiality. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Relax Tech Sweden AB
(org.nr 559069-4823)
Hjulhamnsgatan 5A (visa karta
)
211 34 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9340969