Technical Architect - Dynamics CRM
2022-12-30
To Supplement our growth we are looking to hire Technical Architect to our Dynamics CRM team. Ideal candidate would have more than 10 years of experience and following skills:
Technical Skills:
• In-depth hands-on knowledge of the Microsoft Dynamics CRM platform, the entity model, security model, and Web services.
• In-depth hands-on knowledge of Canvas and Model Driven applications and the Common Data Service (CDS/DataVerse).
• Extensive .NET Framework and C# development experience including experience with the CRM API, REST/ODATA and SOAP endpoints.
• Hands-on experience in designing and architecting solutions that involve Dynamics customization to include server side code, custom business logic, integration modules, workflow assemblies and plug-ins.
• Extensive JavaScript, HTML design, and development experience.
• Extensive knowledge in Integration concepts with LOB systems, Third party applications, ERP systems.
• Good Experience with ADO.NET, ASP.NET, Windows Communication and Workflow Foundations.
• Experience with reporting and integration services.
• Development lifecycle and TFS/DevOps/Git knowledge.
• Experience with object-oriented design and Service Oriented Architectures (SOA).
• Good Knowledge on Power Platform (PowerApps, Power Automate, Portals).
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-13
E-post: careers@acumant.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare: Acumant AB
