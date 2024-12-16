Technical Admin- Master Data
2024-12-16
We are looking for a consultant who will work as a Technical Admin - Master Data Responsible for a global company in Lund.
In this role you will be supporting Global Master Data Team regarding processes for purchased components.
From a global request tool, you will receive requests on creating material masters in SAP with given criteria. The team's assignment is to choose the correct UNSPSC-class and classify materials with data such as dimensions, capacity, voltage, frequency, weight, etc.
This demands a high level of accuracy and a sense of detail and skills in searching information related to the components. This is mainly done via datasheets, homepages, and in some cases by phone to the suppliers.
Skills Requirements
High level of technical understanding of food processing components
Competence within the Master Data Management area
Practical experience from global business IT system
Excellent knowledge in Microsoft Office
SAP
Soft skills
Team player
Administrative and analytical skills
Continuous improvement mindset
Fluency in Swedish and English required
To fit for this assignment we believe you are a person with high interest and/or knowledge with in different technical components. We believe you are looking for a longer assignment, where you will be an important part of the work with processes for purchased components.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund with 25% remote work possibility. Start is in January, One year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-26
