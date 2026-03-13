Techical Support Agent
Incluso AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Technical Support Agent for a company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 9-month limited contract to begin with.
The company now seeks a qualified technical support agent to technical support team.
Assignment scope:
The 2nd line technical support agent will be responsible for carrying out the following activities:
• Receive and handle support tickets from end customers and service dealers containing problems, incidents and how-to questions.
• Perform qualified trouble shooting and of problems and incidents using different analytical tools and backend charging systems, identifying where / in which process and system the problem or incident occurs.
• If possible, resolve problems and incidents directly, otherwise escalate to the applicable 3rd line support teams where problem or incident has been identified.
• Answer more complex how-to questions from customers.
• Participate in Root Cause Analysis work and write knowledge base articles.
Examples of topics where we anticipate customer might require assistance are:
• Customer and charging Services activation
• User or customer account management issues
• Token registration and activation / de-activation and provisioning
• Charging authentication and authorization issues at a home-depot or public chargepoint
• Issues with remote start and stop of charging sessions with mobile apps
• Failure to start or stop charging sessions at a chargepoint
• General questions or issues around charging sessions and charging session receipts
• Potential mismatches between charging sessions receipts and invoice content
The list above is just an illustrative example of topics that might occur. As service content grows, more scenarios will likely require support.
To succeed, you should have the following competencies and experiences:
• University degree or similar knowledge relevant to the position: in electrical engineering, industrial engineering, computer science or other relevant domain. You might have finished your university education recently, or already have some working experience.
• Curious, learning attitude, solid interest in learning more about our charging solutions and processes.
• Good technical understanding, analytical mindset, high ability to use and understand flows and functionalities in charging IT solutions.
• Customer oriented and solution focused.
• Administrative skills: keeping track of support cases.
• Good communication and documentation skills, fluent in Swedish and English, written and spoken.
The following is not mandatory but are considered an advantage:
• Experience from electromobility services, eMSP, charging systems or energy infrastructure, Understanding of communication protocols and API based integrations.
• Swedish drivers license
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start ASAP, 9-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7381577-1891244". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9795776