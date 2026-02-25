Tech Lead Master Data to Coor in Stockholm
2026-02-25
Take the lead in shaping Master Data at Coor, combining hands-on development with architectural ownership
Coor is a leading provider of Integrated Facility Management services in the Nordics with a vison of creating the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplaces with a wholehearted commitment to environmental sustainability.
Our business is people and resource intense, and our success depends on smart asset- and workforce optimization while delivering a second-to-none customer experience. New technology development such as sensors, robots, drones, digital twins and smart use of data carries new exciting opportunities for us and our customers.
We are embarking on an exciting change journey to harmonize our delivery processes and modernize our IT solutions landscape to secure business agility for the next decade. By rearchitecting core capabilities within the domains of Enterprise Asset Management and Workforce Management to play in perfect harmony by intelligent process automations and integrations, we are pushing the boundaries within our industry.
In this journey, data is the foundation for future-proofing our business through automation, AI and analytics. We're now expanding our Master Data capabilities and looking for a skilled Tech Lead to shape the technical direction and build the solutions hands-on. Is that you?
The opportunity
This is your chance to join a high-impact team at a key moment - with a clear mandate, interesting challenges ahead, and room to make your mark. We offer you:
- A technically broad and high-impact role with real ownership
- The opportunity to lead and deliver architecture, code standards and technical design for our new solution for Master Data
- A direct link to our AI and analytics teams - enabling smarter automation and insights
- Collaboration with Enterprise Architects, DevOps and data teams across the organisation
- A growing function with room for further ownership and expansion of the domain over time
Your challenge
As a Tech Lead Master Data at Coor, you'll play a key role in building and maintaining solutions that ensure our master data is accurate, reliable and fit for purpose. Your work will combine design, data modelling, development, support, and continuous improvement - always with business needs and quality in focus. You'll be part of the design and realization of data governance initiatives, ensuring that master data management align with our enterprise data strategy and compliance standards. You will:
- Design, develop and maintain software solutions and data models for Master Data
- Build and improve integrations between our data solution and systems like ERP, CRM and BI tools
- Implement validation rules, routines and monitoring to ensure high data quality
- Support stakeholders with issue resolution, documentation and training to data stewards and end users
- Contribute to governance work by shaping standards, improving processes and sharing best practices
The team and workplace
You'll be part of our Master Data team in Group IT, working closely with our Enterprise Architects and other IT services. You'll also collaborate with Coor's AI and analytics teams, who are building our future capabilities around intelligent automation and advanced insights. We work agile, structured and always with improvement in mind, using Jira, retrospectives and shared learning to move forward.
We are based in our brand-new offices in Solna, where we meet three days a week in a hybrid setup based on the team's needs.
Who are you?
We believe you're a technically skilled Master Data Developer or Data Engineer with a strong foundation in master data and data modelling - and ready to step into a technical lead role. You've likely worked hands-on with modern data platforms such as Databricks, Snowflake, Synapse or similar, and feel confident defining architecture, data structures and standards. You're comfortable working in SQL, data modelling (as well as tools for data modelling), metadata management, and data quality. You're ready to take on technical ownership from day one, and you're open to growing into an even more strategic or lead position as the domain evolves.
You're a curious and pragmatic problem-solver who enjoys variety and complexity. You're confident setting direction and saying "no" when needed - and equally eager to share your knowledge, ask for help and learn from others. Agile ways of working come naturally to you, and you bring structure, clarity and accountability to your work. You're fluent in Swedish and English.
About the position
Type of employment: Permanent
Scope of work: Full time
Working hours: Hybrid
Start date: At earliest convenience
Probationary period: 6 months
To ensure a fair and accurate recruitment process, we use personality assessments and conduct background checks on all employees upon employment.
Additional information
If you have any questions, please contact: Mikaela Ströberg (mikaela.stroberg@adadigital.se)
We review applications on an ongoing basis, so don't wait - apply today!
We kindly ask recruitment agencies and sales representatives to refrain from contacting us regarding this position.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Coor is a leading provider of workplace services in the Nordics.
We are present at thousands of workplaces across the region, making us experts in smart, safe, and sustainable working life.
We take care of our customers' properties, cook food, clean, welcome guests, deliver mail, and design offices. In total, we offer more than 100 services as part of our mission - to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region.
