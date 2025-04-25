Tech Lead Data Platform
DeLaval International AB / Datajobb / Botkyrka Visa alla datajobb i Botkyrka
2025-04-25
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos DeLaval International AB i Botkyrka
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work in a global company where you can contribute to a more sustainable food production? DeLaval is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of solutions for dairy farmers around the world. As a company built on innovation, we constantly work to find ways of helping our customers do more with less.
We are now looking for a Tech Lead to join our Data Platform Team. This team is a part of Digital Services Unit of DeLaval.
The Digital Services Unit leads DeLaval's transition to offer cloud-based services to bring unique value to dairy farmers, dealers, partners, and its own organisation. We are on an exciting journey of connecting farms to the cloud. Through data collection in combination with machine learning, we can create new and innovative solutions helping the dairy farmers all around the world.
Role and responsibilities
As a Tech Lead, your primary mission will be to help us build a self-serve data platform tailored to different data personas, including both tech-savvy users ("Coders") and non-technical users ("Clickers") to build data and AI products. You will be instrumental in crafting cloud services that meet the diverse needs of these personas, ensuring that our platform is accessible, scalable, and cost effective. Your role will involve architecting and developing scalable data solutions, providing technical coaching for your team members, and continuously monitoring and optimizing the platform performance. Your expertise will enable our teams to leverage data more effectively, empowering them to turn raw data into actionable insights.
What you'll do in the role:
Build and maintain scalable and reliable self-serve Data Platform using AWS services
Ensure data quality and integrity and interoperability across various upstream source systems
Measure the success and performance of built capabilities
Provide leadership and coaching to the platform team
Cooperate with the Platform Leadership team to design and develop solutions that meet business and technical needs
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we believe that you have:
Proven experience designing scalable data platform architectures and pipelines, with proficiency in lakehouse solutions and tools like Apache Spark, Databricks, or Snowflake
Strong background in DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code, using tools such as CI/CD, Docker, Kubernetes, and Terraform
Proficient in SQL and Python, with a solid understanding of data science and machine learning principles
Proven experience in technical leadership in data platform context
Deep knowledge of data governance and AWS security best practices, including PII management, access control, audit logging, and compliance in multi-region environments
Working at DeLaval
Our core values Passion, People, Professionals and Partnerships connect individuals across entities and geographies. Success is far more than knowledge - it is strongly related to behaviour. At DeLaval we are all guided by our three behaviours: Set Direction, Make Things Happen and One DeLaval.
We offer you a workplace like no other, where state-of-the-art technology goes hand in hand with animal welfare. DeLaval is a part of the Tetra Laval Group together with Tetra Pak and Sidel.
In addition, we offer:
Secure employment and benefits from the collective agreement (occupational pension, work-related accident insurance).
Parental leave compensation (approx. 10 percent of the employee's monthly salary).
Wellness allowance of SEK 4 000/year.
Private healthcare insurance.
Flexible working hours and reduced working hours.
30 days paid annual leave.
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position based at DeLaval's headquarters in Tumba, south of Stockholm. We offer a hybrid workplace model, allowing flexibility to work remotely.
We review applications ongoing. We do not accept applications via email, however if you have any questions regarding the role or the recruitment process don't hesitate to contact us.
Contact
Hiring manager: Jedrzej Siemienski, jedrzej.siemienski@delaval.com
Recruiter: Mathias Gunnstedt, mathias.gunnstedt@delaval.com
About DeLaval
Our vision is to make sustainable food production possible. As a company built on innovation, we constantly work to find ways of helping our customers, dairy farmers, do more with less by providing world-leading milking equipment and solutions.
Today, DeLaval has approximately 4,500 passionate professionals operating in more than 100 markets around the world. DeLaval is part of the Tetra Laval Group.
See more at corporate.delaval.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Delaval International AB
(org.nr 556012-3928), https://corporate.delaval.com/
Gustav de Lavals väg 15 (visa karta
)
147 21 TUMBA Arbetsplats
DeLaval International AB Jobbnummer
9304908