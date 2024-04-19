Tech Lead
2024-04-19
About CarlaAt Carla, we believe that more people should be able to drive electric vehicles. Therefore, we have set out to build the safest, most convenient and transparent way to sell, buy, or lease an electric car.
Carla was founded in 2020 in Stockholm, with strong VC backing. We are now in an exciting growth phase and are looking for like minded people. That means being driven, humble, and deeply in love with creating outstanding customer experiences.
Recruitment needWe're hiring a Tech Lead to drive both technical discovery and delivery of projects within an agile team context, and make sure we make long-term enhancements to our technology stack and team performance. We're looking for a person who likes to both be hands-on in code as well as coach other engineers and engage with stakeholders to define key projects for the company's success. You will manage four other engineers in one of two cross-functional product teams as well as take a backend tech lead role across our whole platform.
In this role you will report directly to Carla's CPTO.
Responsibilities include:
Technical Leadership and Strategy
Lead and manage a small team of developers (backend and frontend) within our business critical Operations area that handles all car repairs and inbound/outbound logistics, ensuring projects align with company objectives and deliver substantial results.
Develop and execute clear, effective technical strategies to enhance team efficiency and project output.
Hands-On Technical Involvement
Participate hands-on in coding, debugging, and integrating systems to ensure quality outcomes.
Work closely with product management and other departments to deliver solutions that meet both technical and business needs.
Resource Management and System Optimization
Oversee resource allocation to maximize team productivity and meet deadlines.
Regularly evaluate and improve system performance and architecture to ensure scalability and reliability.
System Development and Quality Assurance
Guide the development and deployment of robust systems across the full tech team, using GoLang, ReScript, and TypeScript, with special emphasis on backend.
Implement quality assurance processes to maintain high standards for system stability, performance, and security.
Integration and Technical Debt Management
Manage integrations with external systems and APIs to improve platform functionality.
Proactively identify and address technical debt to enhance code maintainability and system scalability.
Data Engineering
Support initiatives to utilize company data through tools like BigQuery and LookerStudio, integrating with Fivetran and directly with BQ for efficient data accessibility.
Qualifications
Strong background in software development and leadership, with a record of implementing practical, effective technical solutions, particularly on the backend side.
Proficient in Go, ReScript/Elm and/or TypeScript, and deep understanding of software design principles.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to lead and collaborate effectively with diverse teams.
Experienced in cloud-based architectures and familiar with various development methodologies and project management practices.
What is in it for you?Most of all, this is a fantastic opportunity to work for a category-defining company, with great values, and a business model that doesn't talk about sustainability - but is based on it. Apart from that, we offer:
We're fast, both in terms of car delivery, price-setting process and when it comes to growing our business. We have no plans on stopping anytime soon, and hopefully, this is where you come in!
Joining one of Sweden's LinkedIn 2022 & 2023 Top 10 Startups
A career-defining role at an early-stage startup and an opportunity to grow and learn from knowledgeable co-workers
We're a start-up, which means we work smarter, not harder. Life-work balance still plays an important role in creating long-lasting productivity and output
A workplace that believes strength is found in diversity. We hire people regardless of background, education, experience or gender
Market competitive salary and stock option program
So,If you are looking to lead a capable team and directly impact both product quality and team effectiveness, apply today! Ersättning
