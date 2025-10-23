Tech Lead - Frontend
2025-10-23
Tele2 is looking for a Tech Lead for Frontend to help drive the evolution of our digital sales and service platforms within the B2C IT Engineering department. This is a strategic and hands-on role for someone ready to take architectural ownership of our frontend stack, mentor other developers, and help shape our chapter ways of working. Are you ready to be at the forefront of digital innovation? Join our dynamic team at Tele2, where Digital Capabilities & Technology (DCT) is the engine behind our products and services. As the essential enabler of our commercial ambitions, DCT brings automation and simplicity to the telecommunications industry, revolutionizing the way we connect and communicate. Within our organization, you'll find everything from the backbone infrastructure of technology and IT systems, serving both our external & internal customers, to advanced analytics, AI creation, and frontend development. Our team plays a vital role in ensuring reliable and premium services through delivering exceptional experiences to our end customers, both Consumer and Enterprises, all the while supporting our colleagues within Tele2. This is the job As a Tech Lead for frontend you'll be the technical and strategic driver of our frontend direction for several teams. You'll take ownership of architectural decisions, set engineering standards, and work closely with the E2E architecture team to ensure our frontend aligns with Tele2's long-term platform vision.
You'll lead by example, mentoring developers, guiding implementation, and fostering a culture of high-quality, maintainable code. Your influence will extend across teams and chapters, helping shape how we build, test, and ship modern web experiences.
This is a key leadership role where you'll balance hands-on development with architectural oversight and team coaching. You'll work closely with backend teams, design and digital product teams to deliver scalable and elegant solutions that power our digital sales and service platforms. This position is based at our headquarters in Kista, Stockholm, with a hybrid work model requiring three days per week in the office. Who are you?
- A natural technical leader who enjoys building up teams, sharing knowledge, and driving frontend excellence across the organization
- Experienced in leading or contributing to frontend chapters, and motivated to improve ways of working at scale
- A team player who works closely with others from idea to delivery, and values shared ownership over individual heroics
- Passionate about growing people - you coach, mentor, and actively support the development of those around you
- Excited to drive technical direction, set standards, and help align teams on frontend architecture and tooling
- Curious and proactive, with a strong belief in continuous learning, for yourself and the chapter as a whole
This is what you have You're a technical leader who thrives on solving complex challenges, coaching others, and thinking long-term. You bring:
- Excited Strong hands-on experience in TypeScript, React and Node.js
- Curious Experience in Astro, MongoDB and Vanilla Extract is a plus
- A deep understanding of frontend architecture, design systems, and component reuse
- Experience working in complex domains with business logic at scale
- Passion for modern engineering practices, collaboration, and continuous improvement
Why Tele2
-
We believe in fostering a creative and flexible work environment. You will be part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward, a place where you bring your whole self to work as the unique person you are. We are committed to building a company that values diversity in all its forms.
-
Every employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact through your work with opportunities for growth and development through internal paths.
-
At Tele2, we work hard to our commitment to lead in sustainability, which has made us a climate leader in Europe according to Financial Times. Sweden's most sustainable company and ranked 37th globally by Time Magazine and Statista on their inaugural World's Most Sustainable Companies list, featuring 500 companies from more than 30 countries. We keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy.
Interest and application
Would you like to be a part of the Tele2s value-driven and including culture? Then hit the "apply now" button and let's find out if we're a match!
Please note that in compliance with personal data management regulations (GDPR), we are unable to accept CVs via email.
Warmly welcome to submit your application! To ensure an inclusive and fair recruitment process, we focus on your experiences and skills. Therefore, Tele2 has chosen not to consider cover letters. Instead, we kindly ask you to answer the screening questions included in the application form.
As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs a background check on final candidates.
At Tele2 we work hard to fulfill our commitment to lead in sustainability, being named a climate leader in Europe by The Financial Times. Sweden's most sustainable company and ranked 37th globally by Time Magazine and Statista on their inaugural World's Most Sustainable Companies list, featuring 500 companies from more than 30 countries. We keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy, and we help our customers to do this too.
Our Values; Be Brave, Take Action, Make it Simple and Act Cost-efficient.
