Tech Lead - D2C Fulfillment
2025-07-02
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
All about the role:
As the Tech Lead within the Digital Commerce Domain at CDI XO, your role will be pivotal in establishing processes related to e-commerce and Marketplace technology. You will be responsible for improving the overall solution for the D2C Fulfillment Product area. The D2C Fulfillment area is responsible for providing a seamless delivery experience, securing an effective order orchestration and traceability. Our mission is to secure consumer satisfaction in the E2E shopping experience. Your work includes leading the solution design of system integrations and architecture as well as coordinating the cross-functional collaboration between our core systems and functional areas. Operating within a scaled agile product teams framework, you will play a crucial role in supporting Product Owners and Engineering Managers through tasks such as solution design, configuration and development of a solution.
As we are accelerating the rollout of our Consumer Solutions landscape throughout the globe, now is the perfect time for you to join the Electrolux Global Engineering team. Here you are given the autonomy to solve complex problems, advance your skills, deliver next-generation intelligent solutions and all of this while having fun and interacting with a high-performance team.
What you'll do:
As a Digital Commerce Tech Lead, you have solid hands-on implementation and consulting experience in the digital commerce area. You will be focused on solution design and help the Engineering team create a scalable solution using your expertise from one or many of the platforms SAP WM, SAP SD, OTM, SAP CCv2 and Logistics aggregators.
Your main tasks include:
Leading the design and implementation work to ensure the E2E solution and processes are aligned
Lead technical implementation of the product team backlog
Lead design of system integrations and architecture
Cross functional coordination
Monitoring & executing technical spikes, PoCs and analysis
Providing code reviews and feedback to developers and testers where relevant
Presenting system and technical designs in architecture boards
Planning technical capacity of the developers and assigning tasks
Acting on production issues in collaboration with support team
Identify & implement architecture patterns and development practices
Maintaining alignment with other tech leads
Hands-on coding and configuration when team needs support
Actively participating in the system roadmap definition providing technical depth
Competences:
You demonstrate:
Collaboration- You contribute to a highly collaborative environment that enables a cross-functional team to flourish.
Communication - You communicate clearly and persuasively, confidently partnering with stakeholders at all levels in the company. You are tactical and have a strategic ability to communicate, build relationships with key stakeholders, and influence others
Problem-Solving - You are able to connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction; is outcome - as opposed to task - orientated.
Who you are:
University graduate in Engineering, Management Information Systems, Business or related areas.
5-10 years of experience as a functional lead with integrated eCommerce Fulfillment solutions in large transformation projects
Hands-on systems implementation experience in SAP ECC (WM/SD), and OTM, as well as detailed working knowledge of EDI integrations, including API's.
You have very good analytical and conceptual skills paired with a pronounced ability to structure to simplify complex relationships.
Experience working alongside Cloud platforms like Azure and SAP CCv2.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position in one of our Electrolux Office in Stockholm, Sweden. You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family-friendly benefits
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
