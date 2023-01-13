Tech Business Delivery Manager
Role
Would you enjoy working in a fast-paced international environment delivering strategic enablers for our Technical platform?
We are seeking a Project Manager/Delivery Manager to join our Tech Delivery team. As a Delivery Manager at Kindred, you will have direct relationships with people from different business areas all over the world. Our Technical Business Delivery team is responsible for delivering critical changes required by our different Tech functions.
As part of this team you are energetic, have a passion for delivering value and have an agile mindset. You are not afraid of rolling up your sleeves and supporting where needed to ensure successful delivery of the project. In return, we offer you a fun, fast-paced working environment, great technologies and colleagues. If this sounds interesting, let's talk!
Our operations are designed to always meet the highest professional, compliance and ethical work standards, this is one of the requirements of the highly regulated industry in which we operate.
What you'll do:
The Delivery Manager function at Kindred has many similarities with a Project Manager role. However, the DM is slightly more hands-on and can from time-to-time work more on execution and project delivery than a traditional PM. The Delivery Manager is closer to the stakeholders on the business representative side and dedicated to drive delivery directly related to their area.
Be responsible for owning and driving the technical delivery of key strategic projects.
Work closely with the Tech teams to assist with the coordination of any larger size development work.
Support the coordination of the rollout of Systems Related projects and ad-hoc fixes.
Be close enough to the operational teams to act as a change manager with focus on securing benefit realization.
Risk analysing and project/resource planning.
Communicating efficiently and proactively with stakeholders on all levels.
Report progress to Tech stakeholders to ensure clear communication and commitment to projects.
Coordinating with other delivery functions and third parties around resource needs, dependencies and synergies.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
Technical background, perhaps you started off your career working with SW development or within QA.
Experience in working with Agile, particularly Scrum/Kanban.
Understanding of Project Management methodology. Preferably from being part of project management teams in the past and from education.
Understanding of how to drive projects where business value is delivered continuously.
Proven business acumen and commercial awareness.
Excellent communication and leadership skills and ability to address both technical and non-technical representatives at all levels within the company.
Ability and desire to function as a both change manager and change agent when needed.
Agile mindset and a strong focus on quick deliveries
You have an organized, structured, methodical and diligent mindset/way of working
A can do personality with a hands-on approach and desire to deliver
Good analytical skills, with the capability of running workshops to develop requirements, user stories etc.
Fluent verbal and written English
If this sounds like you and as a bonus you also have ...
Experience using Jira and Confluence
Experience from the online gambling industry
Degree education
• then do reach out as we would be keen to have a chat
What do we offer?
A great team with passionate tech people.
Mix of 60+ nationalities and Swedish culture in an English-speaking environment.
Awesome offices with ergonomic desks, pool and table tennis tables, VR area, gym area, free breakfast on Friday, daily fresh fruit.
30 days paid vacation plus bank holidays.
3 days CSR leave.
Employee share plan.
Training budget, conferences, access to LinkedIn Learnings and mentoring programmes.
Private medical insurance & life assurance.
Enhanced maternity, paternity, and shared parental leave.
SEK5000 Wellbeing allowance.
Hybrid working model.
Occasional travel to other Kindred Group offices.
Meetups and calendar of social events in the office; e.g team days, winter and summer parties, geek sessions.
Application process
Click on the "Apply Now" button and complete the short web form. Please add a cover letter in English to let us know your motivation for applying and your salary expectation. Our Talent Acquisition team will be in touch soon.
Kindred is an equal opportunities employer committed to employing a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. As such, we oppose all forms of discrimination in the workplace. We create equal opportunities for all our applicants and will treat people equally regardless of and not limited to, gender, age, disability, race, or sexual orientation. We are committed not only to our legal obligations but also to the positive promotion that equal opportunities bring to our operations as set out in our sustainability framework. Kindred has an ESG rating of AAA by MCSI.
