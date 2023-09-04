Teamleader / cleaning staff
Now we are looking for a professional teamleader /cleaning staff, who has several years of experience in cleaning for private families/hotel.
You share your working time between cleaning for private customers in Malmö/Lund / management in the form of staff training and quality controls.
You get around on your own by car during the working day.
We are looking for someone who enjoys independent and varied work.
You enjoy cleaning, managing staff, meeting customers and solving difficult situations.
You are good at training and coaching staff.
You master Swedish and English without any problems.
Do you recognize yourself, is it you we are looking for? Welcome to contact us!
We offer:
Individually designed training.
Collective agreement.
Liability insurance, health insurance, pension insurance.
Supervisor/Support available all day.
Health care allowance.
Financial contribution to mobile subscriptions.
Happy and helpful colleagues.
Due to time constraints, we do not have time to respond to all applications.
