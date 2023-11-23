Team Manager Simulation & Verification - Hvdc Control & Protection Software
Do you want to enable green energy transition and together with colleagues build customized HVDC control systems to meet our customers' and the world's needs for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy?
We are convinced that HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology, solutions for energy transfer with direct current at high voltages, is a long-term sustainable solution. The technology is used for energy transmission over long distances and to connect electricity networks with minimal losses. In addition to energy transfer, HVDC technology also alleviates electricity quality problems and can contribute to the stabilization of connected power grids. For offshore wind power or long-distance underwater transmissions, direct current is the only realistic energy transmission alternative.
Our success is made possible by the dedication and competence of our people. Knowing this means we need leaders with a focus on developing and empowering their team and a dedication to the Hitachi Energy company values.
We are looking for an engaging and driven person to lead one of our HVDC software integration teams based in Ludvika. You will be part of HVDC within the Control and Protection department and report to the Global Manager HVDC Control and Protection Software.
Your responsibilities
Lead a team of system engineers with responsibility of simulation and verification of HVDC control and protection software involving virtual simulation environments and automated integration and system testing procedures.
Owner of technical function area with responsibility of process adherence and quality assurance.
Establish and maintain alignment, collaboration, and system support towards neighbouring departments.
Be a positive role model for your team by living our vision, delivering promises, and develop people.
Adapt and implement strategic initiatives to fit your team to achieve business alignment.
Plan team composition, individual development and competences needed to meet business needs, in alignment with internal stakeholders and customers.
Ensure quality output and take ownership of team's delivery and monitor process adherence as well as leading continuous improvement efforts within your team.
Your background
You are open, communicative, responsive, adaptive, and able to lead through change in a rapidly changing business environment.
Strong interest and preferably documented experience in management techniques, developing teams and individuals to unlock their potential.
Comfortable in making decisions and able to take full ownership.
Knowledge or previous experience in HVDC control and protection or system simulation and testing is meriting.
You hold a university degree in a relevant field.
Proficiency and fluency in English is required.
More About Us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before January 28! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Erik Kilander, erik.kilander@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
