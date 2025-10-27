Team Manager Recruitment Sweden
Vattenfall AB / Administratörsjobb / Solna Visa alla administratörsjobb i Solna
2025-10-27
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Shape the future of recruitment - and lead a team that powers fossil freedom.
At Vattenfall, we are on a mission to enable fossil freedom and create a brighter, more sustainable future. To make that happen, we need people who want to make a real impact. Our Attract & Recruit organization plays a key role in securing the talent that drives this transition.
We are now looking for an experienced Team Manager Recruitment Sweden - a strategic and hands-on leader who will drive excellence in recruitment delivery, lead one of our Swedish teams, and help shape the future of how we attract and recruit talent across Vattenfall.
What will you do?
As Team Manager, you will lead and develop a team of approx. 10 skilled recruiters here in Sweden. You will work closely with HR Business Partners, senior leaders, and your colleagues in Attract & Recruit across Sweden, the Netherlands, and Germany.
You will also play a key role in our ongoing transformation journey - strengthening common processes, implementing new digital tools and AI-based solutions, and fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement.
Key responsibilities
Lead, coach, and develop a team of recruiters to deliver high-quality, efficient, and value-adding recruitment services.
Partner with business leaders and HR to understand future competence needs and translate them into effective recruitment strategies.
Drive harmonization, efficiency, and quality in recruitment processes, leveraging data, technology, and AI.
Lead change - inspire, engage, and support your team through transformation, promoting an agile mindset and continuous learning.
Foster collaboration and knowledge sharing across countries and teams.
Own and continuously improve the executive recruitment process, ensuring best practice, confidentiality, and an outstanding candidate experience.
You 'll be part of our management team for Attract & Recruit Sweden and report directly to me Erica Arrelöv - Director of Attract & Recruit.
Qualifications
You are a confident, people-oriented leader who thrives in a complex and changing environment. You combine strategic thinking with operational drive and have a genuine passion for people, talent, and change.
We believe you have:
Proven leadership experience, ideally from a larger organization.
Several years of in-house and/or agency recruitment experience, with a solid understanding of corporate recruitment processes and stakeholder management.
Experience from executive or senior-level recruitment, ideally from an executive recruitment agency.
Demonstrated experience in leading change, implementing new ways of working, and supporting teams through transformation.
Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to build trust and influence senior stakeholders.
A very good command of Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Your strategic thinking is matched by operational drive; you enjoy translating future competence needs into practical recruitment strategies that make a real impact. If you believe progress comes from working together towards fossil freedom - and are ready to champion new ways of working - this could be your next step.
Additional Information
Our offer
At Vattenfall, you'll help shape a future free from fossil fuels-and we're committed to supporting you every step of the way. You'll enjoy competitive compensation with clear salary bands and regular reviews, ensuring transparency as your career grows. With our hybrid working approach, you can balance remote and office days-empowering you to work where you perform best., take advantage of exclusive perks including electric vehicle discounts, employee share schemes and special rates on green energy products-helping you contribute both at work and at home to our journey towards fossil freedom. Click here for further information.
This position is based in Solna, Sweden.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact hiring manager Erica Arrelöv, erica.arreloev@vattenfall.com
.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden are Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO) and Anders Bohlin (Unionen). They can be reached via Vattenfall 's switchboard, +46 8 739 50 00.
We welcome your application no later than the 9th of November 2025. We do not use cover letters, you apply by answering selection questions and attaching your CV. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
Join us to make a real difference in talent attraction and help shape the journey towards fossil freedom with a team that values collaboration, learning and courage! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9574837