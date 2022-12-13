Team Manager for REA Calculation Team
Do you have a genuine interest in people? As a Team Manager you are responsible for developing & leading the REA Calculation team within Credit Risk Calculation & Reporting Value Stream at Group Risk. The team deliver sustainable and efficient calculation-, analytics- and reporting capabilities within Capital Adequacy area. We ensure compliance and enables the bank to provide relevant services and products, build trustworthy customer relationships and contribute to a better future.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Create an inclusive environment where we respect and care for each other
• Inspire and empower team members and other colleagues
• Show courage to take decisions and dare to challenge
• Develop and coach team members
• Assess and Improve performance, and ensure continuous development
• Set direction and build purpose for the team
• Follow up team and team members goals
What is needed in this role:
• Previous experience from leadership and staff responsibility
• Passionate about leading and developing people
• Clear and efficient communication skills
• Set and motivate towards common goals, and build team spirit
• Team player, solution-driven and open-minded
• Decision-making skills and ability to delegate
• Passion for continuous improvements
• Experience from agile way of working
• Proficient in spoken and written English
• Understanding of Banking and Risk area
• Relevant university degree or proven sufficient work experience
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
be part of an international team who jointly build solutions and analytical capabilities within Capital Adequacy area. We have many interesting, fun and challenging tasks, and we work hard to deliver according to customer needs and target architecture. We value teamwork and always strive to do our best and challenge ourselves. As a manager I think it 's important to be honest, trustful, accountable, transparent and to lead by example. I expect my team members to take initiatives, strive to deliver, support each other and live up to Swedbank values. Together we ensure that we deliver value to the bank, feel good and have fun at work." Mari Syverstad, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 11.01.2023.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Mari Syverstad, +46 72 743 43 90
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 8 585 90 288
We want to inform you that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
