Team Manager for REA Calculation Team

Swedbank AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2023-09-13


Do you have a genuine interest in people?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:

• Create an inclusive environment where we respect and care for each other

• Inspire and empower team members and other colleagues

• Show courage to take decisions and dare to challenge

• Develop and coach team members

• Assess and Improve performance, and ensure continuous development

• Set direction and build purpose for the team

• Follow up team and team members goals

What is needed in this role:

• Previous experience from leadership and staff responsibility

• Passionate about leading and developing people

• Clear and efficient communication skills

• Set and motivate towards common goals, and build team spirit

• Team player, solution-driven and open-minded

• Decision-making skills and ability to delegate

• Passion for continuous improvements

• Experience from agile way of working

• Proficient in spoken and written English

• Understanding of Banking and Risk area

• Relevant university degree or proven sufficient work experience

What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).

Join our team and...
• .be part of an international team who jointly build solutions and analytical capabilities within Capital Adequacy area.

We have many interesting, fun and challenging tasks, and we work hard to deliver according to customer needs and target architecture. We value teamwork and always strive to do our best and challenge ourselves.

As a manager I think it 's important to be honest, trustful, accountable, transparent and to lead by example. I expect my team members to take initiatives, strive to deliver, support each other and live up to Swedbank values.

Together we ensure that we deliver value to the bank, feel good and have fun at work.

As a Team Manager you are responsible for developing & leading the REA Calculation team within Credit Risk Calculation & Reporting Value Stream at Group Risk.

The team deliver calculation-, analytics- and reporting capabilities within Capital Adequacy area. We ensure compliance and enables the bank to provide relevant services and products, build trustworthy customer relationships and contribute to a better future." Mari Syverstad, your future manager

We look forward to receiving your application by 30.09.2023.
Location: Stockholm

Contacts

Recruiting manager: Mari Syverstad, +46 72 7434390

SACO: Henrik Joelsson

Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund + 46 8 58590288

We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.

We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.

Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Swedbank AB (org.nr 502017-7753)

Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group

Kontakt
Mari Syverstad
mari.syverstad@swedbank.com

Övrig information om företaget/organisationen
Jobbnummer
8108522

