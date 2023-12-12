Team Manager for Oracle Database team
2023-12-12
Are you passionate about leading an Agile team and leadership?
We are looking for a leader who:
• Has demonstrated leadership experience and is a great team player;
•
Has knowledge and understanding of how infrastructure works and/or platform services (experience with Oracle Platform Services is considered as a plus);
•
Leads engineers, who provide high-tech essential services for Swedbank's clients;
•
Builds trust, creates a positive and inclusive environment;
•
Empowers others to reach their full potential;
•
Shows courage to take decisions, dares to challenge and drives change;
•
Believes in and demonstrates growth mindset;
• Is fluent in English (written and verbal);
•
Bachelor's or Master's degree is a plus (or a great reason for not having one).
What could you expect from this role:
•
Aligning your work and the team's contribution to the bank's direction and strategy.
• Defining clear responsibilities and priorities for your teams.
• Ensuring the continuous development of yourself and your teams.
•
Assessing and improving the performance of your teams.
•
Applying coaching methods as a part of your leadership style.
•
Ensuring a sustainable work climate.
• Great communication management, including interaction with stakeholders.
• Managing a team of highly skilled database professionals.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits.
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value, and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Katrin Saks, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 27.12.2023 the latest.
Contacts:
Recruiting manager: Katrin Saks (katrin.saks@swedbank.se)
)
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4100-6200EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3800-5700EUR gross i.e. before taxes.
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4800-7200EUR gross i.e. before taxes.
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
Swedbank does not discriminate against anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
