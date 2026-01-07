Team leader to our customer in Malmö
2026-01-07
About the role
As a Team leader, you will play a crucial role in leading and developing our team to achieve optimal performance on our production lines. Your responsibilities will include driving continuous improvements, planning resources effectively, supporting team development, and administrative tasks.
In your role you will have the overarching responsibility to enhance performance on the production lines through active engagement in Lean- and process management. You will lead and allocate tasks, ensure precise resource planning, and optimize the line structure for maximum efficiency. Through your leadership you will foster a work environment that is safe, compliant with EHS, labor law and collective agreement, focused on quality and efficiency.
In collaboration with managers and HR, you will contribute to performance management, salary reviews, onboarding and competence development. You will follow up on action plans and actively promote the use of our Lean tools to drive continuous improvement.
Additionally, your responsibilities will include administrative tasks along with leading daily line meetings to ensure standards are met and improvements are tracked.
The role is a six-month consultancy assignment through Adecco with the intention of transitioning into a permanent position at our customer. The position is based in Malmö, and you will be working in shift pattern.
About you
We are seeking a skilled leader, with previous experience in a front-line leadership role within production or warehouse operations, who takes significant responsibility and ownership. You are motivated by empowering your team, driving their engagement, and supporting their development. You naturally builds strong relationships and facilitates effective communication at all levels. Your commitment to driving change within the organization is evident, and you have the ability to collaborate and inspire others. As a role model, you uphold the organization 's values and strategically think to achieve common goals. Supporting others development and adhering to defined timelines are integral parts of your daily work.
Important for the role:
• Thriving in a fast-moving environment
• Enjoying people management and development
• Knowledge and experience of lean methodology
• Good knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Excel)
• Proficiency in Swedish and English
• Knowledge of the Work Environment Act & labor law
Contact details
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter: Maja Svensson at maja.svensson@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact our support at info@adecco.se
