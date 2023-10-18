Team Leader, Server & Data
Can you use your interpersonal, empathetic, and good leadership skills to support and develop your team? Are you comfortable working with and talking about technical challenges, opportunities, and developments? Then this position as Senior Team Lead is just the role for you.
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > North & West, Server & Data
Plant Engineering team is responsible for Grid & Control, Server & Data, Network, Cyber Security & Multibrand installations and maintenance. Our team provide support at sales phase, execution in construction phase, and technical support during the service and maintenance of the Plants. We are responsible for both the hardware and software and have teams that specialize in the various tasks. Our subject matter experts ensure continuous development of the turbine components and provides technical and engineering support to the sales, construction, and service regions.
Due to all these activities, we are in close contact with Research and Development, group functions, regional organizations, authorities, and end users. With more than 150 engineers, we are the largest engineering function in the sales business unit of Vestas Northern and Central Europe.
What we offer
We offer you an exciting job with great professional and personal development opportunities. You will be part of an organization where diversity and inclusion are of utmost importance, and this is something that is evident in the way that we work. As a Senior Team Leader in Server & Data you will be able to utilize your knowledge of technologies to support and grow your team members. You will also have the chance to work in an inspiring, international environment, inside the world's best company and manufacturer of sustainable energy solutions. Our values at Vestas are Simplicity, Collaboration, Passion, and Accountability. You will experience that all these values are embedded in our way of working and our interactions.
Responsibilities
As the team leader of the Server & Data team you will be supervising a diverse group of engineers and subcontractors (appx. 12 FTEs). Your Team will be located around Europe, and you can expect to be accountable for:
• Execution of strategic initiatives by setting action-oriented goals for each employee and follow up to ensure targets and personal development is met.
• Creating an efficient and diverse team who deliver on operational targets while ensuring high employee satisfaction.
• Establishing and maintaining a good and productive relationship with internal and external stakeholders.
• Being a member of the NCE Plant Engineering Management team and take part in our effort to succeed on our strategy.
• Managing operational and technical escalations.
Qualifications
As a professional we envision you as an individual can reflect yourself in the following:
• Experience as a leader of a technical team or aspirations to step into a people leader role for the first time.
• Technical education within IT, Automation or other relevant Engineer degrees.
• Experience with leadership tasks, for example performance management, recruiting, team development etc.
• Understanding and experience within Server & Data functions of Plant Engineering (SCADA) Experience with some of the Server & Data functions of Plant Engineering (SCADA), for example server management, FAT/SAT tests, hardware installations etc.
• Great communication skills and fluency in English, both verbally and in writing
Competencies
On a more personal level, we hope that you can nod with confidence at being an individual with:
• Great interpersonal skills and an emphatic and delegating leadership style
• Professional stakeholder management skills
• Understanding of cultural differences and experience of working in an international environment
Additional Information
Location:
This position is located out of our Service offices in Videbæk or Aarhus, Denmark or Malmö, Sweden. We expect you to be able to be at the offices regularly. Especially in the beginning of your employment, you will be required to be at the offices.
Application deadline:
Application deadline is November 15th, 20223. We reserve the right to amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
Start date:
November or December 1st, 2023. We are open to discuss alternative start dates with you, should we reach an agreement.
