Team Leader & Fund Administration Manager
Permian Administration AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Permian Administration AB i Stockholm
Fund Administration Manager / Team Leader
Permian is looking for an experienced Fund Administration Manager / Team Leader to lead and develop a high-performing team while remaining hands-on in client delivery. This is a senior role combining people leadership, operational excellence, and client responsibility.
About the role
As a Team Leader at Permian, you will lead and continuously improve the work of your team, while also holding client or delivery responsibility for one or more clients.
Key responsibilities
Leadership & People Management
Lead, inspire, and develop your team through regular follow-ups, coaching, and mentoring
Manage Performance development, salary reviews, onboarding, and capacity planning
Ensure efficient work processes, balanced workload, time reporting compliance, and quality standards
Manage complex staff matters in close collaboration with HR and the CEO
Drive continuous improvement of workflows, routines, and documentation
Operations & Client Delivery
Act as Client Responsible for selected clients
Lead and coordinate the team to ensure timely, high-quality client deliveries
Oversee deadlines, resource planning, and profitability within the team
Perform quality reviews in line with the four-eyes principle
Support onboarding of new clients, including team setup, KYC, and engagement agreements
Contribute to the development and use of standardized routines, checklists, and systems
Your background
• 6 years' experience from fund administration, audit, or finance
Strong knowledge of fund structures, AIFMD, accounting, tax, and corporate legislation
Proven leadership experience, or a strong ambition to grow as a people leader
Structured, communicative, and quality-driven, with a genuine interest in developing others
A values-driven mindset aligned with Permian's values: Precise, Challenging, and Caring
Why Permian?
In this role, you'll combine leadership with client impact in an environment that values quality, collaboration, and continuous improvement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-27
E-post: permian@permian.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job application". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Permian Administration AB
(org.nr 556872-5666)
Kungsgatan 64 5TR (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Head of HR
Maria Nystedt permian@permian.se Jobbnummer
9878707