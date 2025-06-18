Team Leader
2025-06-18
We're looking for Team Leaders that wants to join our warehouse in Rosersberg, north of Stockholm! The role consists of leading between 15 - 20 colleagues in their day-to-day work to maintain a smooth operation in order to provide the best service for our customers. You will belong to our outbound department which is a crucial part of our customers experience with our selling service. In short, you will:
Onboard new colleagues to the team
Schedule team members on different work tasks
Follow up on performance
Motivate team members
Be a link between the team and the Manager
General administrative tasks
We are hiring both for permanent and substitute roles.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unused items are put to use again. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision, and who are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
