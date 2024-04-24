Team Lead
2024-04-24
We are now looking for Team Leads to join our Engineering Team.
Responsibilities
The Team Lead:
Directs the software (systems or application) development function for significantly big projects, or even more than one in parallel, or software applications for significant number of customers
Manages the team of developers and for the above mentioned projects/applications/market gateways
Software development managing and production includes the design, development, troubleshooting, and debugging of software programs for software enhancements and new market gateways or applications for significant number of customers
Manages the development of software and software tools used for design, infrastructure, and platforms, including operating systems, compilers, routers, networks, utilities, and databases based on the decisions made by Sr Technical Architects
Ensures adherence to coding standards, best practices, and maintainability.
Ensures the proper technical guidance, mentorship, and support are given to team members in order to take the best technical solutions.
Maintains and aligns the tech debt backlog in accordance with the product/strategy roadmap and makes sure we're addressing it along the business topics.
Contribute as per area of expertise (DEV/QA/Tech Architect/SM).
Main processes, systems, tools used
Software Development Process: Scrum, Code-Review, Pair-programming, Test Driven Development, Domain Driven Design
Tools: Intellij IDEA, Visual Studio, Eclipse, Slack, JIRA, Git, Gerrit, Gradle, Jenkins, Confluence, Memory and CPU profilers, Sonar, Google Suite, UNIX.
Systems/frameworks/libraries: JDK, .NET Framework, OSGi, Reactive Extensions, RxJava
Experience
5 + years of experience in software development
Experience in Fintech is considered a plus.
Familiar with OOP and design principles. Functional programming considered a plus
Can steer a legacy codebase towards a better, more usable shape
Strong knowledge of C++, UNIX, Script languages
Strong reasoning and algorithmic skills
Excellent communication skills
