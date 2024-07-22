Team Lead
The Team Lead
Defines the direction and vision of a small, dedicated team within CS structure and ensures efforts and changes are in line with the company strategy.
The role is mission-critical and provides excellent exposure to fast-paced, high-tech environments spanning trading solutions across many product types and exchanges.
The successful candidate is experienced, expected to have a good set of IT skills in conjunction with a keen interest in the financial markets.
You will provide the necessary assistance via email, phone, and on the trading floor. This involves technical troubleshooting, performance, network analysis, and working directly with the end users on functional requirements such as risk and pricing. The support requests will come directly from traders or the first-line support staff working with them. Active monitoring and acting proactively to market changes is desirable by our clients.
This role requires frequent interactions with colleagues in various geographical locations around Europe, Asia, and America. As a result, there are occasional travel requirements.
Responsibilities
Provide ad-hoc Technical Support to the team, customers, including troubleshooting and resolution, through phone calls, emails, and face-to-face meetings.
Manage your client portfolio to ensure excellent customer service is offered consistently.
Work collaboratively with the designated clients' members by implementing key functionalities to facilitate the adoption of product features to achieve business goals.
Acting as the interface between the end users at the customer site and BTCS's Engineering team by Liaising with the engineering team on faults that require code changes
Experience
Good knowledge of Tbricks system processes
Ideally up to 3 years of experience
Ability to understand technical specifications and analyze log files
Ability to think logically and methodically.
Strong troubleshooting and analysis skills
Strong attitude towards learning new technologies and methodologies
