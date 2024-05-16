Teacher, Substitute, Ages 10 - 16
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Täby Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Täby
2024-05-16
, Vallentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Täby
, Upplands Väsby
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Österåker
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
We are currently looking for substitute teaching staff to work at an hourly rate covering short term teacher absences as and when needed. The position is non contractual and work can be offered sporadically and at short notice.
We are looking for candidates who:
• Are reliable, flexible and able to work at short notice, Monday-Fridays, daytime.
• Have a valid work permit/is eligible to work in Sweden and has a Swedish bank account + a belastningsregisterutdrag from the police in accordance to Swedish law when working with children.
• Have previous experience and/or are qualified to work with children.
• Have excellent English language skills and preferably also proficient in Swedish.
• Are confident and enthusiastic and able to show initiative.
• Are able to follow and execute lesson plans set by the class teacher.We are interviewing shortlisted candidates regularly, so if you are interested, apply now!
We do not accept applications through email, please apply by IES Careers website. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://taby.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Täby Kontakt
Suma Venkatagiri suma.venkatagiri.taby@engelska.se Jobbnummer
8684167