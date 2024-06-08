Junior ServiceDesk technician to thrilling media company
2024-06-08
Welcome to the world of music and technology! In this role you will be instrumental in keeping the IT environment at the office running smoothly. Together with your team of IT desk colleagues you will solve all types of IT related issues whether its a phone, computer or printer that has a problem.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role you will work the IT ServieDesk and help collegues with various IT related issues. The work space is primarily working in Apple devices so if you have experience in supporting those its a plus.
Our client boasts a dynamic distributed workforce that stretches the globe and uses primarily Apple devices with a mix of Windows and Linux laptops as well as various mobile devices. A wide range of SaaS solutions, that constantly evolve, help improve productivity and you'll be at the forefront of supporting the user IT needs to ensure they are contributing to the company's mission.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• You will provide excellent IT-support experience to our global collaegues working from anywhere
• Evaluate and work in our ServiceDesk and other support channels
• Manage escalated requests and give personal and remote support on hardware and software problems to fellow employees
• Work closely and drive some changes with other teams to make sure alignment remains on a global scale within the IT Support area
• Administration and support of i.e Google Workspace, JAMF and centralized user management (LDAP)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We believe that you are a team player that actively collaborates with your team, and in other locations, to find solutions to problems. You are self-motivated and active with the ability to work independently. You are dependable, have a sense of urgency and are able to meet deadlines. You have communication and customer support skills, maintaining a professional demeanor at all levels of the business. You are flexible and willing to adapt to fast and often occurring changes.
• Language: English
• You need a Swedish work permit and/or citizenship
• You live in Stockholm and are able to start immediately
• You have experience from working with JAMF and ServiceNow
• Preferably you have experience from a similar role
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Flexible
• Has a strong technical interest
• Structured
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
