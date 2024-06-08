Product Developer to market leading company within dental implants
Safety, shortened treatment time and proven methods in implant treatment is what Osstell today support dentists and dental surgeons with all over the world. We are now searching for a Product Developer to our headquarters in Gothenburg. You're offered a central position in a growing company with great development opportunities where you will contribute to the development of products that make a difference for improved dental implant care.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Osstell is the global leader in implant stability measurement and osseointegration progress monitoring. Since the company was founded in 1999, over thousands of scientific studies have been published confirming the clinical value of Osstell's Resonance Frequency Analysis (RFA) technology and the Osstell ISQ scale (Implant Stability Quotient).
In 2018 Osstell became a part of the W&H Group, one of the global leaders in the development and manufacture of medical technology products with over 1300 employees. Osstell is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, the birthplace of dental implants. Our product solution is available in more than 70 countries, through our own presence and a vast network of distributors for the rest of the world. We empower dental professionals by providing objective implant stability measurements to provide each patient with optimal time to teeth, and improve patient confidence.
In the position as Product Developer, you are primarily expected to take responsibility for the development of our product line called SmartPeg. SmartPeg is the component that is attached to the implant and is used together with our other measuring instruments Osstell IDx, Osstell Beacon or Osstell ISQ. Click on this link to read more about SmartPeg.
At our office you join a team of 20 people, where you will be part of the R&D department, today consisting of four colleagues. You will be involved in close collaboration with our Operations department, QA and external partners.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Assist in development of new products/solutions and improvement projects on existing products/solutions
• Be responsible for developing our SmartPeg assortment in collaboration with implant companies, including verification and validation activities
• Provide technical product support for our customers and suppliers
• Assist in developing requirement specifications together with other stakeholders in the product development process and perform and document verification activities
• Be part of project teams consisting of internal and external resources within the frame of decided development and improvement projects
• Create development documentation according to regulatory requirements (e.g. EN-ISO 13485, MDR and FDA)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• University Degree in Engineering, B.Sc or M.Sc (Mechanical, Electronics or a comparable field)
• 1-3 years experience of Product Development or other relevant field
• Proficient in Swedish and English in both speech and writing
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience from the Med-Tech field
• Experience from product development
• Experience from working with 3D CAD systems
To succeed in the role, you have the following personal skills:
• Cooperative
• Self-dependent
• Problem-solver
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is Osstell's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Read more about why we include recruitment tests here.
The recruitment process
• Step 1: Initial tests and screening-call with Academic Work
• Step 2: Interview with Academic Work
• Step 3: Interview 1 with Osstell
• Step 4: Interview 2 with Osstell
• Step 5: References
• Step 6: Contract signing
Osstell is a world leader in implant stability measurement.
Our patented technology helps clinics around the world measure the stability of implants objectively and non-invasively using the ISQ (Implant Stability Quotient) scale, also invented by Osstell.
More than 1400 scientific publications confirm the benefits of the technology, its clinical value and the use of the ISQ scale by dentists in their daily practice. Osstell is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden - the birthplace of dental implants.
