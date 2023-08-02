Teacher, Spanish, Ages 12 - 16
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Västerås Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Västerås
2023-08-02
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sigtuna
, Uppsala
, Österåker
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
SPANISH TEACHER (Grade 6-9)
IES Västerås is a school with grades 4 through 9 with 700 students and 70 employees. The school has an international focus where teaching is conducted in both English and Swedish. The school works to put learning and knowledge first. Students learn to take personal responsibility for their own development and work environment and to respect their schoolmates, teachers and themselves.
The position as a classroom (Year 6 to 9) teacher of Spanish (MFL) at IES Västerås involves planning, implementing and evaluating teaching the language in English and possibly Swedish together with both students and colleagues. You will work in collaboration with subject colleagues in a dynamic Modern Languages department as well as the school's academic team, special education and student support.
The position also includes being a mentor for a group of about 16 students. You will work in an international and stimulating environment where commitment, professionalism and the English language are common denominators. Academic expectations are high and we work in a school where good conditions for teaching and learning are established through effective routines and processes. The language of instruction for teaching and communication within the school is English, meaning you need to be fluent in English in speech and writing.
With us, you as a subject teacher will be part of a highly supportive team with both Swedish and international teachers. The position requires commitment, responsibility and the ability to plan.
We ask you to attach your CV, cover letter and copies of your teaching qualifications. This should also be supported by a valid police check as a requirement for working in a Swedish school.
Interviews take place on an ongoing basis. For more information, visit us at www.vasteras.engelska.se
or send an email to the Assistant Principal Mr Darren Wright (darren.wright.vasteras@engelska.se
) to arrange an interview or discussion.
Kind regards/Med vänliga hälsningar,
IESV Recruitment administrator Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: sevim.can.vasteras@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://vasteras.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Västerås Kontakt
Sevim Can sevim.can.vasteras@engelska.se 021- 471 74 50 Jobbnummer
8001655