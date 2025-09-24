Teacher, Physical Education
2025-09-24
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body.
Internationella Engelska Skolan Enskede is now seeking a qualified Physical Education teacher for grades 7-9 to join our fantastic working environment. This is your opportunity to work at our founding school in an international environment with a productive and encouraging team. Please note that this position is 50%.
We are looking for an enthusiastic, positive, committed and cooperative team player, willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organised, take pride in their mentorship and other school duties and be outstanding role models for our students.
We require lärarlegitimation or if internationally qualified, a current teaching license/registration plus a Bachelor's degree and teaching qualification.
Main duties include:
• Monitor progress and effectiveness of class work and evaluate and modify as necessary
• Provide a stimulating classroom environment for effective teaching and learning
• Maintain the positive ethos and core values of the school, both inside and outside the classroom
• Report to parents on the development, progress and attainment of students
• Maintain good order and discipline among students, in accordance with the school's behaviour policies
• Mentorship of students is included in this position as well.
To apply, email your CV and cover letter to human.resources.enskede@engelska.se
. Please, write " 50% Physical Education" in the subject of your email.
Interviews will be held on an on-going basis. We recommend that you send in your application as soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-10
