Taxichaufför
2023-10-29
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stockholm Eventsco Services AB i Botkyrka
SES AB är ett av de företag som länge har varit anslutna till Uber, Bolt, Taxijakt Stockholm. Företaget har många bilar i trafik och letar nu efter fler förare Heltid.
Vi är kända för att ta hand om våra förare och ett antal andra fördelar med vårt erbjudande till dig som potentiell nyanställd. Vi har stor erfarenhet och kunskap om taxyråget och står upp för våra förare och ser alltid till att du har de bästa möjligheterna att uppnå de försäljningsmål som du och din bil har.
Som taxichaufför kommer du att:
kan vara ansvarig för att bilen är i trafik och aktivt arbetar för största möjliga intjäningsmöjlighet.Publiceringsdatum2023-10-29Kvalifikationer
• Identifiering av taxiutbildning
• Taxi-ID
Vi letar efter dig som:
Vi letar efter dig som ser taxichaufföryrket som ett långsiktigt jobb och är beredda att göra det lilla extra för att uppnå de uppsatta målen för försäljning och service.
Bilen är utrustad med skyddsutrustning (Corona).
SES AB is one of the companies that has long been connected to Uber, Bolt, Taxijakt Stockholm. The company has many cars in traffic and is now looking for more drivers.
We are known for taking care of our drivers and a number of other advantages to our offer to you as a potential new employee. We have extensive experience and knowledge of the taxi profession and stand up for our drivers and always ensure that you have the best opportunities to succeed in achieving the sales goals that you and your car have.
As a Taxi Driver, you will:
can be responsible for the car being in traffic and actively working for the greatest possible earning opportunity.
Requirement:
• Identification Taxi education
• Taxi ID
We are looking for you as:
We are looking for you who see the taxi driver profession as a long-term job and are prepared to do the little extra to achieve the set goals regarding sales and service.
The car is equipped with protective equipment (Corona).
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
