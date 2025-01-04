Taxi Förare
Azan Transport / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Azan Transport i Stockholm
Job Title: Taxi Driver
Employer: [Azan Transport]
Location: [Stockholm]
Job Description:
We are looking for service-minded and responsible individuals to join our team as taxi drivers. The role involves transporting passengers safely and comfortably to their destinations, providing excellent customer service, and ensuring a professional representation of our company.
Responsibilities:
Transport passengers safely and efficiently to their destinations.
Provide excellent customer service with a positive attitude.
Handle payments and ensure proper documentation of trips.
Maintain the cleanliness and functionality of the vehicle.
Follow traffic regulations and safety guidelines.
Assist passengers with special needs when required.
Qualifications:
Valid Swedish driver's license (B-category).
Taxi driver's license (taxiförarlegitimation) issued by Transportstyrelsen.
Good knowledge of local roads and routes.
Basic knowledge of Swedish (additional languages are a plus).
Reliable, punctual, and customer-oriented.
Flexibility to work varying hours, including weekends and evenings.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary with additional benefits.
Full-time or part-time employment
A modern fleet of vehicles equipped with necessary tools for your convenience.
Application Process:
Please send your CV and cover letter to [email/contact information] by [application deadline]. For questions about the role, contact [contact person, title, and phone number].
Additional Information:
Employment Type: [Full-time/Part-time/Temporary]
Start Date: [Date or "As soon as possible"]
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-03
E-post: fareehanaz909@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Azan Transport
Almbygatan 12 Lgh 1205 (visa karta
)
163 76 SPÅNGA Kontakt
Fareeha Naz fareehanaz909@gmail.com Jobbnummer
9086725