Talented RF Filter Researcher
2023-07-14
If you are ready to take the challenges of developing cutting-edge wireless technologies at the world's largest telecom equipment supplier, this would be the ideal opportunity for you. The Huawei Sweden RF Lab is a global hardware research center focusing on innovative emerging RF technologies and concepts for radio base stations, ranging from device to system level. We are constantly exploring disruptive ideas or potential paradigm shifts that may shape the future of communication networks and products.
Main responsibilities:
We are looking for a candidate with proven expertise in RF filter technologies, especially for radio base station applications, to contribute to our world-leading radio solutions by:
Proposing and developing novel filter/multiplexer concepts and solutions for radio base stations, with special focus on 5G massive MIMO active antenna units (AAUs) and macro remote radio units (RRUs)
Developing circuit synthesis for new filter topologies and numerically modeling RF filters
Effectively prototyping, characterizing, and tuning RF filters
Tracking latest technical trends and identifying potential groundbreaking filter technologies for 5G massive MIMO radios
Documenting, presenting and promoting new concepts and solutions
Generating Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) based on new technical solutions.
Key qualifications:
Proven academic or industrial research experience in RF filter/multiplexer technologies, preferably related to radio base stations.
Good knowledge of electromagnetic wave theory and skills in full-wave simulations of different types of filters, e.g. metal air-cavity filters and ceramic TE/TM filters, using ANSYS HFSS, CST Studio Suite, etc.
In-depth understanding of filter circuit theory.
Hands-on experience in designing, characterizing, tuning, and troubleshooting filters/multiplexers.
Familiar with various RF measurement instruments, e.g. vector network analyzers (VNAs), signal analyzers, vector signal generators, etc.
Good communication, documentation, presentation skills in written and spoken English.
Industrial experience in telecom infrastructure sector is an important advantage.
Master's degree or equivalent in Electrical Engineering, Microwave Technology, Wireless Communications, Computer Science, Engineering Physics or similar technical field is required. A PhD degree in a relevant area is highly preferred.
Additional requirements:
Ability to formulate technical issues and solve them independently.
Creativity and ability to work independently.
Open-minded and eager to share knowledge, new findings, ideas and experience with colleagues.
Good social and networking skills to support teamwork in project groups.
Ability to supervise master thesis students or interns.
What we offer: We offer you a professional career in the one of the leading multinational telecommunication company, challenging work and highly competitive salary package. Also, you will have the opportunities to work with many experienced experts in wireless communication technologies.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Seniority Level: Mid-Senior level
Industry: Telecommunications
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Functions: Research and Development, Engineering, Information Technology
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Huawei Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556595-6827), http://huawei.com Arbetsplats
Huawei Sweden R&D Kontakt
Shi Cheng shi.cheng@huawei.com Jobbnummer
7966019