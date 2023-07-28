Talented and experienced UX/UI Designer
Shaya Solutions AB / Webbmasterjobb / Stockholm Visa alla webbmasterjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Shaya Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Nynäshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Om konsultuppdraget
• Ort: Stockholm
• Uppdragslängd: Ca. 3 månader
• Uppdragsstart: 2023-08-14.
• Sista ansökningsdagen: ansök snarast men senast den 2023-08-04
• Omfattning: 100%Publiceringsdatum2023-07-28Dina arbetsuppgifter
We are seeking a talented and experienced User Experience (UX) Designer to join our customer's team. As a UX Designer, you will play a crucial role in creating intuitive and engaging user experiences across the digital services. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including product managers, engineers, and Scrum Master, to translate user needs into meaningful design solutions. Your expertise in user research, information architecture, interaction design, and usability testing will be essential to ensure customer's products meet the highest standards of usability and customer satisfaction.
Travel may occur.
Key Responsibilities:
• User Research: Conduct user research to gain insights into user behavior, needs, and motivations. Use a variety of research methods such as interviews, surveys, and usability testing to inform design decisions.
• Information Architecture: Create clear and intuitive information architecture by organizing and structuring content, defining navigation paths, and creating sitemaps and user flows.
• Interaction Design: Design interactive and visually appealing user interfaces that effectively communicate functionality and enhance the user experience. Develop wireframes, prototypes, and mockups to illustrate design concepts and interactions.
• Usability Testing: Plan, execute, and analyze usability testing sessions to validate design decisions and identify areas for improvement. Iterate designs based on user feedback and testing results.
• Collaborative Design: Collaborate with product managers, engineers, scrum masters and business to ensure a seamless integration of UX design into the product development process. Communicate design ideas and rationale effectively to stakeholders and gain their buy-in.
• Accessibility: Advocate for inclusive design practices and ensure accessibility standards are met to provide an optimal experience for all users, including those with disabilities.
• User Experience Guidelines: Develop and maintain UX guidelines and design standards to ensure consistency and a unified user experience across different products and platforms.
• Industry Trends and Best Practices: Stay up-to-date with the latest UX design trends, techniques, and industry best practices. Continuously enhance your skills and share knowledge with the team to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge.
Qualifications and Skills:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), or equivalent experience.
• Proven experience as a UX Designer or similar role, with a strong portfolio showcasing your design work.
• Proficiency in design and prototyping tools such as Sketch, Adobe XD, Figma, or similar.
• Solid understanding of user-centered design principles and methodologies.
• Familiarity with user research techniques and the ability to translate research findings into design solutions.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with an eye for detail.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to present and articulate design concepts effectively.
• Knowledge of front-end development technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript and Angular) is a plus.
• Familiarity with Agile development methodologies is advantageous.
• Proficient in both Swedish and English.
Hur du kommer vidare
• Sök uppdraget genom denna annons
• I ansökan anger du ett kravställt timpris
• Lägg in ett CV på svenska i Word-format
• Vi återkopplar om något behöver kompletteras eller förtydligas.
• Återkoppling sker vanligtvis från Kunden till oss inom 10 arbetsdagar från det att ansökningstiden utgått. Vi försöker återkoppla omgående till dig som kandidat snarast vi har ny information avseende din ansökan eller uppdraget. Skulle återkoppling dröja, vänligen kontakta oss genom att svara på det bekräftande mailutskicket i samband med din ansökan.
På uppmaning från beställare/slutkunder vill de inte att vi lämnar ut information om dem. En annan anledning är att Shaya Solutions lägger stor mängd tid som man på förhand inte får betalt för såvida inte uppdraget tillsätts, och därav kan vara återhållsamma med informationsdelningen av naturliga skäl.
Inför en eventuell intervju meddelas du om vilken Kunden är i god tid.
Om Shaya Solutions
Konsult- och kompetenspartner inom IT, Management och Ingenjörstjänster.
Vi lägger ett stort fokus på kund-/konsultpartnernöjdhet och kvalité i våra leveranser och verkar idag på 13 orter i Sverige med utgångspunkt i Stockholm.
Varmt välkommen att höra av dig vid frågor eller funderingar.
Annonsförsäljare undanbedes. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Shaya Solutions AB
(org.nr 559058-6649) Jobbnummer
7993573