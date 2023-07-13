Take the Helm - Onnec seeks a Site Manager!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2023-07-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Trelleborg
, Landskrona
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Onnec Group aims to be the heart of cONNECtions and is now looking for an experienced and skilled Site Manager to coordinate their projects within data networks, fiber optics, and copper infrastructure.
As a Site Manager at Onnec, you will be responsible for overseeing daily operations and working closely with the Project Manager. You will be part of a young and dynamic work environment with a flat hierarchy, providing an opportunity to contribute to the company's development.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Onnec Group is a leading network solutions provider and global technology partner. With over 30 years of experience Onnec is offering data center services and computer management solutions and is currently on an exciting growth journey. While operating in a rapidly growing data center market, Onnec is providing services and installations to various data center operators in the Nordic region. There are many opportunities for development and the company has a streamlined decision-making process. Despite having over 30 years of industry experience, the business in Sweden is still young, with the ambition to grow even further.
As a Site Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring smooth daily operations, overseeing projects regarding data network, fiber optics, and copper projects. We are seeking someone with a proven track record in dealing with issues regarding drilling and understanding potential problems that may arise. You will be ensuring quality in the daily work and maintaining daily contact with suppliers. Your role will include being the right-hand person to the project manager.
You are offered
• A dedicated consultant manager and career partner
• An expanding market and opportunities for global growth.
As a Site Manager at Onnec you will take part in exciting projects and there is potential for international assignments as well, including work in the United States or Italy.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Administrative support including for example conducting risk management and analysis
• Attending meetings
• Support the project manager in health and safety inspections
• Monitoring the technical work and contractors as well as colleagues
• Organizing and coordinating internal reporting
• Ongoing contact with suppliers and contractors
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Previous experience of working within the IT-industry, preferably data center installations
• Fluent speaking in English
• A good understanding of cabling installation practices
It is meritorious if you have
Previous experience as a Project Engineer / Site Manager coordinating large-scale construction projects is considered meritorious.
For this role we are looking for someone who is willing to learn and eager to grow. As a Site Manager you are driven, organized, and reliable.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15096056". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7961692