Systems Engineer
2024-02-15
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
, Jönköping
, Södertälje
, Tranemo
, Solna
We are seeking a talented and experienced System Engineer to join our team. As a System Engineer, you will play a crucial role in designing, implementing, and maintaining the infrastructure that supports various systems and applications. You also participate in preliminary studies and investigations to ensure the product's quality.
This position offers an exciting opportunity to work with the latest technologies and collaborate with a team of skilled professionals to drive innovation and achieve the business objectives.
Qualifications:
• Design, implement, and maintain scalable and secure systems infrastructure to support our applications and services.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define system requirements and architecture.
• Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues to ensure optimal operation and reliability.
• Automate processes and tasks to improve efficiency and reduce manual intervention.
• Stay current with emerging technologies and industry trends to continuously enhance our systems infrastructure.
Requirements:
• Proven experience as a System Engineer or similar role.
• Strong knowledge of networking concepts, protocols, and security principles.
• Experience with virtualization technologies and cloud platforms.
• Familiarity with scripting languages for automation.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
• Effective communication and collaboration skills.
Other:
The assignment may be covered by defense secrecy, which means requirements for a certain citizenship and approval of a security clearance.
Who are we?
Conmore is a consulting company that highly prioritizes its employees. We provide exciting and challenging assignments and do our utmost in every situation in order to meet your desire for a matching position. To enhance and strengthen you as an individual all employees have their own development plan for individual growth. In order for everyone to develop further and thrive in their role as consultants, the group manager dedicates time for regular one-on-one meetings to listen and follow up on the work plan, and need for training, provide feedback, and more to make sure you are satisfied and in the right place.
We are proud of our company's unique family feeling and we highly value competence and a secure work environment which we believe contributes to a pleasant and motivating workplace. Besides professional activities such as training et cetera, we offer regular social activities which bring us together to have a good time and share knowledge and experiences in the group. Despite our constant willingness to grow as a company we still emphasize preserving our warm family feeling.
In Conmore, we have a Women's Network called KICO:
We aim to create a sense of security among our employees and to serve as a role model in the engineering industry through our women's network "Female Engineers at Conmore" (KICO). KICO is a network where we inspire, share experiences, and act as role models for each other.
KICO usually organizes around 2-3 events per year to gather all women within the company to inspire, network, and exchange experiences with each other. We have representatives at all our offices.
Link to KICO: https://conmore.se/karriar/kvinnliga-ingenjorer-kico/
If you're interested in participating, you're always welcome to the events.
Would you also like to be a part of our team?
We are recruiting continuously, please don't hesitate with your application and feel free to contact us if you have questions.
Responsible Talent Acquisition Specialist Linköping: Daniella Hernandez
Mail: daniella.hernandez@conmore.se
Phone: +46 70-624 0344
Please note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
