Regional Supply Chain General Manager Emea
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Örebro Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Örebro
2024-05-02
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
As the Regional Supply Chain General Manager EMEA, you will provide strategic leadership to optimize supply chain operations, drive performance improvement, and foster a culture of continuous improvement.
You'll collaborate closely with stakeholders to set ambitious business targets and ensure seamless execution of supply chain initiatives. This role requires a forward-thinking mindset, exceptional communication skills, and a proven track record of driving impactful results.
Your Mission
Lead the transformation to an integrated global supply chain model within the EMEA region, overseeing change management initiatives and driving operational excellence.
Collaborate proactively with stakeholders to set ambitious business and performance targets, monitoring and driving performance improvement to ensure targets are met.
Build a world-class supply chain within the region, focusing on efficiency, effectiveness, and operational excellence.
Maintain strong relationships with Customer Centers to enhance supply chain services and meet customer requirements.
Manage and optimize transportation, consignment, and services stocks inventory within the region, adhering to targets set by divisions.
Oversee customs processing, trade compliance, and contractual management of third-party logistics providers.
Implement continuous improvement strategies in warehouse operations to enhance "Total Cost to Serve" and on-time, in-full delivery.
Manage physical returns, redistribution processing, and claims management.
Lead inbound supply planning and material call-offs, ensuring timely delivery from suppliers and global distribution centers.
Facilitate local supplier selection, lead-time tracking, and management in line with sourcing guidelines and policies.
Your Profile
Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, or equivalent experience.
You have a financial knowledge and experience crucial for a General Manager role.
10+ years of experience in supply chain management, with a track record of effectively managing managers and leading cross-functional teams.
Extensive experience in supply chain operations, international logistics, and project management within a global context.
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written, with the ability to foster collaboration across international teams.
Forward-thinking mindset with a focus on long-term impact and strategic planning.
Exceptional communicator with the ability to convey complex ideas clearly and foster collaboration.
Analytical mindset with a knack for identifying patterns and solving intricate supply chain challenges.
Positive attitude and resilience to create a motivating environment, even during challenging times.
Organized and proactive with meticulous planning and execution skills.
Location and travel
This role is located in Örebro (Sweden). Regular international and local travelling is vital for this role.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 13th of May 2024.
We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For questions about the hiring process, please contact recruiting recruiter specialist Dana Galova dana.galova@epiroc.com
For questions about the position, please Head of HR & Communication - Supply Chain Henrik Ekengren henrik.ekengren@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "72368-42459102". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova +420777518365 Jobbnummer
8654022