Systems Engineer
2023-04-28
About the position
Would you like to work in an empowered, enthusiastic, and challenging atmosphere surrounded by highly skilled co-workers?
Does the opportunity of working with development of embedded automotive systems such as shift-by-wire systems and actuators towards major car- and truck brands sound exciting?
Kongsberg Automotive is now looking for two Systems Engineer who would like to be part of the future development of our products. We are aiming to constantly be in the forefront of our product areas.
The position is based at Kongsberg Automotive
Technical Centre in Mullsjö, Sweden.
What will you do?
You will have the possibility to be part of different projects aiming to develop, improve and renew our products. We offer you good terms, a creative work environment and great opportunities to develop within the company.
Responsibilities
Collect, analyse, and negotiate customer (stakeholder) requirements
Specify, structure, and analyse system requirements
Perform architectural analysis by performing trade-off studies for different architectural system designs and choosing the one that satisfies the requirements in an optimal way.
Create an architectural system design including interfaces
Create discipline requirements and allocate them to the engineering disciplines (electrical engineering, SW engineering and mechanical engineering).
Develop verification criteria and support the System Integration and Test team
Cooperate with the other engineering disciplines regarding planning, reviews, design support etc.
Requirements
BSc/MSc in computer science, systems engineering, electrical engineering, mechatronics engineering or equivalent
Experience from embedded SW, HW, Mechanic, System development
Knowledge of requirements engineering tools and methods (Doors Next used at KA)
Basic knowledge of system architecture design concepts and methods
Knowledge of model-based design methodology and strategies
Knowledge of system architecture design tools and languages (Rhapsody that uses SysML and UML used at KA)
Good English language skills, Swedish is an advantage
Experience in the automotive industry is an advantage.
What we offer
We offer interesting products and projects full of energy and a high pace. Competent and supportive colleagues and management team, all with a great team spirit and people-oriented leadership. A place where you are heard and seen and where you get a great opportunity to develop and grow. We also offer a very nice and modern office, with good coffee and a fully equipped gym including sauna.
Application / Contact
If this sounds interesting and likely the right challenge for you, we look forward to receiving your application!
Please register your CV/resume and cover letter.
The applications will be handled on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline date.
For questions please contact hiring manager Niklas Hedström, +46 70 375 83 66, niklas.hedstrom@ka-group.com
