Systems Designer
2023-10-11
Who are Designers at Liquid Swords?
Designers at Liquid Swords champion the architecture and implementation of gameplay pillars that define the ambitions and vision of Liquid Swords and our game.
How Systems Designers fit into the bigger picture
Systems Designers contribute to a larger creative team that prioritizes game, community, and colleagues. Your values permeate across every aspect of design and player experience technically and creatively and your influence towards the final experience is immense.
Your mission is to ensure gameplay functionality, design systems and the overall experience of players are developed to completion and of highest quality. By evangelizing system design and being a spokesperson for solutions that eliminate constraints and elevate the team's ability to realize its ambitions.
Our collective efforts to deliver the right set of quality standards is fundamental and the game we're creating is a contemporary single-player experience of action, consequence and narrative discovery in Unreal Engine 5.
Is this you?
A Systems Designer with a penchant for improved workflows and flexible design. You're in your element scripting and prototyping, iterating and validating, and delivering solutions that heighten player experience
Your portfolio of AAA titles distinguishes you as a seasoned game developer and having experienced full-production life cycles has shaped your sensibilities.
Decision-making to you respects the inherent link between design solutions and player motivations. Your aim is innovative, sustainable, and scalable solutions
Tenacious in creating unrivalled gameplay and deftly design of systems. You push beyond theory-craft by capitalizing upon comprehensive knowledge of game design and the tools required to realize systems
Multidisciplinary teams are where you thrive. Collaboration, humility, and conviction are hallmarks of how you push beyond the ordinary
You flourish when you're part of a high-performing team in an open and creative environment, and possess an overwhelming desire to create a world-class experience
Founded in 2020, Liquid Swords was established to be purposefully raw and dismantle the silos of game development so that we empower our people to achieve amazing results.
We are cultivating a culture and offering an environment that truly nurtures creativity. Liquid Swords share a common understanding - original ideas inspire great games, and great games are built by remarkable teams. Ersättning
